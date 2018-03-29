Arkansas has a starting secondary with some talented and experienced players, and so far they are adapting well to the new principles on defense.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley, who received his medical redshirt and is now a redshirt junior, said he is 100 percent recovered from the shoulder/pectoral injury that kept him out of the final 11 games of last season. After an impressive sophomore season, Pulley seemed poised for a big season before the injury.