Quarterback battle to continue into August

Trey Biddy
@treybiddy
Ty Storey (left) and Cole Kelley are the frontrunners for the vacant Arkansas quarterback job
Trey Biddy

Arkansas coach Chad Morris said on Monday that he will not name a starting quarterback until August, so nothing changes for frontrunners Cole Kelley and Ty Storey since they have been battling each other on the depth chart for over a year already.

Kelley will be a redshirt sophomore this fall, and he passed Storey last season as the backup to the now departed Austin Allen. That eventually led to Kelley starting four games when Allen was out with an injury. After Allen came back for the LSU game, Kelley was arrested for suspicion of DWI and was suspended the rest of the season. Kelley commented on the ordeal for the first time on Thursday.

