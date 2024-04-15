One offseason after fielding one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks may have found a cohesive first-team unit that will help flip things around in Fayetteville.

Apparent throughout the spring and evident in Arkansas' Red-White spring game on Saturday, the starting group in the trenches gave plenty of time to throw and it paved the way for big rushing gains as well.

"Well, they protected well," Pittman said on Saturday. "We ran the ball well. We should. You compete against your opponent or yourself, and I think that group is a group that competes against themselves. They want to be good as a collective group, but I thought we ran the ball well and certainly Taylen had, I think there was two sacks with his group. One was a Cat that he didn't see on an empty protection, and one of them was we got beat at the running back position. But it wasn't on the offensive line.”

Led by returners Joshua Braun and Patrick Kutas, the Hogs' offensive line was faced with an identity crisis after the 2023-24 season after the departure of former offensive line coach Cody Kennedy. Replaced by Eric Mateos, the group's identity has changed for the positive after adding in quality transfers like Addison Nichols, Fernando Carmona Jr. and Keyshawn Blackstock.

"You know, I've coached offensive line forever," Pittman said. "Everything negative goes on the offensive line, but that's not really what happened. I think Eric's done a great job with those guys, but you have to give them credit. Getting Junior Carmona in here, Blackstock and Nichols, they have a different way about them. Braun now has moved up as a leader more. He feels like he has the opportunity, so obviously moving Kutas inside was a good decision, as well. I like the cohesiveness of the group, I think they played well."