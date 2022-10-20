After a strong showing in the spring and summer, 2024 wing Asa Newell found himself slotted just outside of the top five in the Rivals150 for the junior class. Newell spoke with Rivals about the latest happenings in his recruitment.

Main programs involved: “Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Kansas, Texas and Missouri.”

Georgia: “I love Georgia. You know, being from my hometown and growing up there, I just love the atmosphere. My Nanna actually worked there for several years. I just like the coaches there and just building a relationship over the past year with them has been really good.”

Indiana: “Indiana is cool, too. I’m taking a visit there this weekend and I’m just really excited to see what they have to offer. You know, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau being up there from Montverde, I’m just really excited to see how everyone’s talking about, how they’ve gotten better over the years. I’m excited to see the growth that comes from them this year.”

Arkansas: “Arkansas, them being in back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, that’s definitely caught my attention. Coach (Eric) Musselman and all of the energy he brings, he has a passion for the game and a passion for the players. I’m probably going to visit them soon, I’m not sure when, though. They were talking about wanting to get me up there for my senior year visits.”

Florida: “Coach (Todd) Golden, with him coming there this year, he’s shown me a lot of love. I took an unofficial with them I think like last month. From what I can see, they’ve really developed Alex Fudge. I went to their practice and he was doing things like bringing the ball up the court, shooting threes, pick and pops, and just rebounding like crazy. I didn’t watch much of LSU last year, but I know he wasn’t doing pick and pops and dribbling the ball up the floor, so I really like how they’re develop him. Coach Golden is a really good guy, too. He really cares about his players and does workouts with them, and he’s just positive energy all around.”

Florida State: “I did a Zoom call with them a couple of weekends ago. With my OneFamily AAU team, a lot of our sets come from Florida State and my AAU coach was saying how successful I am with them in our offense might determine how I’d be at FSU. They really pass the ball well and they’re defensive first, and they said they’d let me push the ball up the court. With all of these schools, it’s really just letting me play through mistakes because I just want to develop myself. Florida State is cool.”

LSU: “I haven’t talked to the new head coach yet, but coach (Casey) Long has just been texting me saying to keep on working. They’re coming down to see me, and I think they came and saw me play at the Top Flight Invitational.”

Kansas: “Kansas is cool, you know. They had called me and told me that they had offered me and everything. With them, it’s really just about building relationships, and now with them being my latest (offer), I just want to build a relationship with them. With them winning the national title, that’s a big thing, I just want to see what they have to offer.”

Texas: “Coach (Chris) Beard, he came to Montverde and they were also in Vegas this weekend. I want to see how they do with Dillon Mitchell this year, I want to see if they develop his shot. Coach Beard, I really like him, too. I want to get up there maybe, I’m not sure yet.”

Missouri: “Coach (Dennis) Gates and coach CY (Charlton Young), I did a Zoom call with them and all of their coaches, coach (David) Nutt. They’re telling me that they know that I’m going to be a pro, but they just want to stamp it. They want me to be the face, you know what I’m saying? Coach CY was telling me about all of the players that he helped develop at Florida State. Coach Gates told me that he wanted to be like my friend, someone who can mentor me through the whole process. I like Missouri, too.”