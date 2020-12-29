The Razorbacks went several months without offering any new 2022 quarterbacks but broke their hiatus with an offer to Florida junior Julian Calvez on November 22. He's Arkansas's 14th 2022 quarterback offer and the only Florida native–not to mention the only one still under the radar enough to be currently unrated by Rivals.

With his junior season wrapped up, Calvez will shift his focus to track and recruiting. Since putting out his highlight tape, Calvez has added offers from Illinois State and Liberty, adding to his roster of offers that includes FAU and FIU already as well.

"Recruitment has been going well, I picked up two offers in the last five days so it's starting to pick up slowly," Calvez said. "Coaches like that I can make plays when things break down, how I can make plays with my legs."

In 2020, Calvez passed for 690 yards, rushed for 450 yards and added 11 scores on the way to a 9-1 season with Jones High School. Jones is a 5A program in Orlando.