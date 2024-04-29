The 2024 NFL Draft finished its seven-round process on Saturday, and it was a relatively uneventful three days for Arkansas fans as only two former Hogs were drafted. Kicker Cam Little and center Beaux Limmer were both taken in the sixth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. In the hours after the draft concluded, however, Razorbacks who did not hear their name called were still given a chance to make an NFL roster by signing undrafted free agent contracts with teams. Offensive guard Brady Latham, linebacker Antonio Grier Jr., defensive end John Morgan III and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were all given UDFA contract opportunities by NFL squads.

Safety Alfahiym Walcott, who spent one season with the Razorbacks after transferring in from Baylor, was invited to the Buffalo Bills' training camp. Here's a breakdown of every former Arkansas player that was given a chance after the conclusion of the NFL Draft:

Advertisement

DE Trajan Jeffcoat - New Orleans Saints

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgQXJrYW5zYXMgcGFzcyBydXNoZXIgVHJhamFuIEplZmZj b2F0IGhhcyBzaWduZWQgd2l0aCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NhaW50cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NhaW50czwvYT4gb24gYW4gVURGQSBkZWFsLCBwZXIg c291cmNlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hQQU5EU3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBYUEFORFNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9VYjdiTlZHRmdTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVWI3Yk5WR0Zn UzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUYW5uZXIgUGhpZmVyIChAVGFubmVyUGhpZmVy TkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Rhbm5lclBoaWZl ck5GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDk0NjU3NzQxODcxMTA4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jeffcoat spent on season in Fayetteville as a transfer from rival school Missouri. He started all 12 games as a super senior and had 16 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. During his only season with the Razorbacks, Jeffcoat led the team with 29 quarterback pressures and 18 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. Jeffcoat was a first-team All-SEC selection following the 2020 season with Missouri. He had 23 tackles with six tackles for loss and six sacks that season. In his college career, Jeffcoat totaled 98 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

OL Brady Latham — New York Jets

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ueWpldHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG55amV0czwvYT4gZ290IHRoZW1zZWx2 ZXMgYSByb2NrITxicj48YnI+Q29uZ3JhdHMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZHlMYXRoYW02Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQnJhZHlMYXRoYW02MjwvYT4g8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQ241SUZYSDkwRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NuNUlGWEg5MEU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUmF6 b3JiYWNrRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3Ji YWNrRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODQ2NDU5MjMwMDEyMDUxODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

After spending five seasons with the Razorbacks, Brady Latham is moving on to the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets. If he makes the roster, he'll have the opportunity to block for one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off an achilles injury that ended his first season in New York less than a minute before it started. A 46-game starter for the Razorbacks, Latham finished the 2023-24 season ranked as the No. 194 guard in the country according to Pro Football Focus. He posted an overall offensive grade of 64.7 in 754 total snaps.

LB Antonio Grier Jr. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdWNjYW5l ZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCdWNjYW5lZXJzPC9hPiBhcmUg Z2V0dGluZyB0aGVtc2VsdmVzIGFuIGV4cGxvc2l2ZSBsaW5lYmFja2VyIPCf kqU8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQnVybm93dDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJ1cm5vd3Q1PC9h PiDwn5CXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FQkh4Ynl6SFNqIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUJIeGJ5ekhTajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNh cyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDM4 OTU4OTA2ODYwMzY4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOCwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A redshirt senior who transferred in from South Florida ahead of the 2023 season, Antonio Grier Jr. is heading back to the Sunshine State after signing a UDFA with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Grier only had one season of eligibility remaining when he transferred to Arkansas, and he started three of the 11 games he played in at the linebacker position. He finished the 2023 season with 36 total tackles, one pass deflection and one interception that he returned for a touchdown — which came in a Week 2 win over Kent State. Grier ranked No. 562 among linebackers in the country according to PFF. He posted an overall defensive grade of 60.2, which included an 89.9 pass rush grade.

DE John Morgan III — New England Patriots

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBmb3JjZSBpcyBoZWFkZWQgdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGF0cmlvdHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhdHJpb3RzPC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXRzLCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5Nb3JnYW42X18/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvaG5Nb3JnYW42X188L2E+IPCfkJcgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2d2aVVpZ00zdnAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9n dmlVaWdNM3ZwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBG b290YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg0Mzg0NjM3NDMyNzIxNzY0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

John Morgan III is heading fairly close to home after signing an UDFA contract with the New England Patriots. A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Morgan will head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is an almost seven-hour drive or a 90-minute flight from his hometown. Morgan was a Signing Day surprise ahead of the 2023 season, as he transferred to Arkansas from Pittsburgh after head coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and defensive line coach Deke Adams made an in-person visit to recruit him in Maryland. He told HawgBeat on Early Signing Day in 2022 that the coaching staff's dedication during the recruiting process is what swayed him — a sixth-year COVID senior — to come to Fayetteville. "When a head football coach of an SEC school comes and visits you in your home and your state, it means a lot," Morgan said on Dec. 21, 2022. "It means he thinks highly of you and he definitely showed that he wanted me to come be a Razorback." Morgan played in 11 games last season and he racked up 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. PFF ranked Morgan as the No. 420 edge defender in the country in 2023 with an overall grade of 67.7 in 243 total snaps.

CB Dwight McGlothern — Minnesota Vikings

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaGlnaGVzdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BGRl9Db2xsZWdlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQRkZfQ29sbGVn ZTwvYT4gZ3JhZGVkIGNvcm5lciBpbiB0aGUgU0VDIGlzIGhlYWRpbmcgdG8g dGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlraW5ncz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmlraW5nczwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5Db25ncmF0 cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL251ZGllbWNnbG90aGVy bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbnVkaWVtY2dsb3RoZXJuPC9hPiDw n5CXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nRFlUSW5rN3F5Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZ0RZVEluazdxeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBS YXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDM2OTYz ODAzMTE3MTYzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Perhaps the most shocking Razorback to go undrafted was Dwight McGlothern. The SEC's highest-graded cornerback according to PFF (91.3) did not hear his name called, but did sign a contract with the Minnesota Vikings. McGlothern transferred to Arkansas from LSU ahead of the 2022 season. In his four years at the collegiate level, McGlothern amassed 113 total tackles, six tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 31 pass deflections and four forced fumbles. In addition to being the highest-graded cornerback in the SEC, McGlothern was the second-rated cornerback in the FBS last season behind Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell — who was drafted 22nd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the 2023 season, McGlothern was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He finished with a 5.97 overall prospect grade and he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 32 inches and he had a nine-foot, seven-inch broad jump.

S Alfahiym Walcott — Buffalo Bills

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGluZyBvcHBvcnR1bml0eSBhaGVhZCBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbGZhaGl5bTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGFsZmFoaXltMzwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdWZmYWxvQmlsbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEJ1ZmZhbG9CaWxsczwvYT4g8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vOTB1bnJaV09NQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzkwdW5yWldPTUM8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUmF6 b3JiYWNrRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3Ji YWNrRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODQ0MDY1NTQ0NjIwMTU2MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=