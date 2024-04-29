Former Razorbacks sign free agent deals with NFL teams
The 2024 NFL Draft finished its seven-round process on Saturday, and it was a relatively uneventful three days for Arkansas fans as only two former Hogs were drafted.
Kicker Cam Little and center Beaux Limmer were both taken in the sixth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.
In the hours after the draft concluded, however, Razorbacks who did not hear their name called were still given a chance to make an NFL roster by signing undrafted free agent contracts with teams.
Offensive guard Brady Latham, linebacker Antonio Grier Jr., defensive end John Morgan III and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were all given UDFA contract opportunities by NFL squads.
Safety Alfahiym Walcott, who spent one season with the Razorbacks after transferring in from Baylor, was invited to the Buffalo Bills' training camp.
Here's a breakdown of every former Arkansas player that was given a chance after the conclusion of the NFL Draft:
DE Trajan Jeffcoat - New Orleans Saints
Jeffcoat spent on season in Fayetteville as a transfer from rival school Missouri. He started all 12 games as a super senior and had 16 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
During his only season with the Razorbacks, Jeffcoat led the team with 29 quarterback pressures and 18 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jeffcoat was a first-team All-SEC selection following the 2020 season with Missouri. He had 23 tackles with six tackles for loss and six sacks that season. In his college career, Jeffcoat totaled 98 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.
OL Brady Latham — New York Jets
After spending five seasons with the Razorbacks, Brady Latham is moving on to the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets.
If he makes the roster, he'll have the opportunity to block for one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off an achilles injury that ended his first season in New York less than a minute before it started.
A 46-game starter for the Razorbacks, Latham finished the 2023-24 season ranked as the No. 194 guard in the country according to Pro Football Focus. He posted an overall offensive grade of 64.7 in 754 total snaps.
LB Antonio Grier Jr. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A redshirt senior who transferred in from South Florida ahead of the 2023 season, Antonio Grier Jr. is heading back to the Sunshine State after signing a UDFA with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Grier only had one season of eligibility remaining when he transferred to Arkansas, and he started three of the 11 games he played in at the linebacker position.
He finished the 2023 season with 36 total tackles, one pass deflection and one interception that he returned for a touchdown — which came in a Week 2 win over Kent State.
Grier ranked No. 562 among linebackers in the country according to PFF. He posted an overall defensive grade of 60.2, which included an 89.9 pass rush grade.
DE John Morgan III — New England Patriots
John Morgan III is heading fairly close to home after signing an UDFA contract with the New England Patriots.
A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Morgan will head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is an almost seven-hour drive or a 90-minute flight from his hometown.
Morgan was a Signing Day surprise ahead of the 2023 season, as he transferred to Arkansas from Pittsburgh after head coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and defensive line coach Deke Adams made an in-person visit to recruit him in Maryland.
He told HawgBeat on Early Signing Day in 2022 that the coaching staff's dedication during the recruiting process is what swayed him — a sixth-year COVID senior — to come to Fayetteville.
"When a head football coach of an SEC school comes and visits you in your home and your state, it means a lot," Morgan said on Dec. 21, 2022. "It means he thinks highly of you and he definitely showed that he wanted me to come be a Razorback."
Morgan played in 11 games last season and he racked up 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.
PFF ranked Morgan as the No. 420 edge defender in the country in 2023 with an overall grade of 67.7 in 243 total snaps.
CB Dwight McGlothern — Minnesota Vikings
Perhaps the most shocking Razorback to go undrafted was Dwight McGlothern. The SEC's highest-graded cornerback according to PFF (91.3) did not hear his name called, but did sign a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
McGlothern transferred to Arkansas from LSU ahead of the 2022 season. In his four years at the collegiate level, McGlothern amassed 113 total tackles, six tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 31 pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
In addition to being the highest-graded cornerback in the SEC, McGlothern was the second-rated cornerback in the FBS last season behind Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell — who was drafted 22nd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following the 2023 season, McGlothern was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He finished with a 5.97 overall prospect grade and he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 32 inches and he had a nine-foot, seven-inch broad jump.
S Alfahiym Walcott — Buffalo Bills
After spending just one season in Fayetteville, Alfahiym Walcott received an invite to the Buffalo Bills training camp.
Walcott has had quite the journey, as he started off in the junior college ranks at Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, before heading to Baylor and then Arkansas for his final season.
A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, Walcott finished his career with 171 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, 18 pass deflections, seven interceptions and two touchdowns in 45 total games played across four seasons.
Walcott ranked No. 109 among safeties according to PFF with a total defensive grade of 77.9 in 468 total snaps last season.