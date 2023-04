Still on the hunt for a quarterback in the class of 2024, Arkansas hosted a talented left-handed thrower for a two-day visit this week.

KJ Jackson, a four-star quarterback for St. James Academy in Montgomery, Alabama, was on campus early this week with his parents, where they watched part of the Hogs’ spring practice on Tuesday.

Aside from some travel issues brought on by inclement weather across the state of Arkansas, Jackson told HawgBeat the visit went well and he’s impressed by offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ resume.