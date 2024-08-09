Arkansas freshman running back Braylen Russell already looks the part of a bonafide SEC workhorse and is on track to be a first-year contributor at the position in 2024.

The Razorbacks have been spoiled by rookie ball carriers in recent years, namely Raheim Sanders (578 yards in 2021), Rashod Dubinion (293 yards in 2022) and Isaiah Augustave (202 yards in 2023).

It's unclear if Russell can replicate the same level of success as Sanders in Arkansas' deep room, but it's not inconceivable that he has a few pop-off performances throughout the year.

Following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday — one that Russell recorded a 15-yard run and an 8-yard touchdown carry in, according to stats given to the media — head coach Sam Pittman glowed up about the four-star freshman's talent.

"He’s gonna help us," Pittman said. "I mean he’s going to be in the rotation and he’s going to help us. He’s a good player. He’s a hard runner but he’s also faster than what you might think and he’s also got a bad to the bone stiff arm. I mean he’s really good with that.

"His consistency of hitting the hole hard is what he’s got to improve on and he knows that. He won’t be disappointed that I said that. He knows that. If he does that he’s going to become a really, really good football player, a real good back."