Freshman Braylen Russell standing out at running back
Arkansas freshman running back Braylen Russell already looks the part of a bonafide SEC workhorse and is on track to be a first-year contributor at the position in 2024.
The Razorbacks have been spoiled by rookie ball carriers in recent years, namely Raheim Sanders (578 yards in 2021), Rashod Dubinion (293 yards in 2022) and Isaiah Augustave (202 yards in 2023).
It's unclear if Russell can replicate the same level of success as Sanders in Arkansas' deep room, but it's not inconceivable that he has a few pop-off performances throughout the year.
Following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday — one that Russell recorded a 15-yard run and an 8-yard touchdown carry in, according to stats given to the media — head coach Sam Pittman glowed up about the four-star freshman's talent.
"He’s gonna help us," Pittman said. "I mean he’s going to be in the rotation and he’s going to help us. He’s a good player. He’s a hard runner but he’s also faster than what you might think and he’s also got a bad to the bone stiff arm. I mean he’s really good with that.
"His consistency of hitting the hole hard is what he’s got to improve on and he knows that. He won’t be disappointed that I said that. He knows that. If he does that he’s going to become a really, really good football player, a real good back."
As a high school senior at Benton last fall, Russell ran the ball 167 times for 1,359 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 351 receiving yards and five scores. That run-after-the-catch ability is something first-year running backs coach Kolby Smith highlighted Friday.
"I think he can catch the ball very well out of the backfield," Smith said. "He has nice, soft hands. He can make people miss in the open field when he catches it. He did it a couple of times yesterday in the scrimmage. I think that’s another option for us, another weapon for us, using him as a receiver from the backfield."
Just like any newcomer jumping into college football, Russell has his struggles, too. Redshirt senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, a transfer from Utah, hinted at Russell's shortcomings, but also had high praise.
"He’s got a lot to develop because he is a freshman," Jackson said. "He’s a goofy kid, too, bro. Like, he’s always going to crack a joke. We’ll be in a serious moment and he knows how to light the room up. But he’s going to be a great player. Once he figures everything out and the speed of the game, he’s probably going to be an All-American."
Redshirt sophomore running back Rodney Hill didn't mince words when giving his thoughts on Russell.
"Yeah, he’s going to be phenomenal," Hill said. "That’s all I can say. He’s going to be phenomenal. He really is."
Arkansas will return to practice on Saturday