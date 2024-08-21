PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Freshman linebacker Bradley Shaw silent but deadly for Razorbacks

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams spoke to the media Wednesday about his linebacker unit, the rotation he desires and what impact freshman Bradley Shaw will have during the 2024 season.

With so many newcomers in the linebacker group, the Razorbacks have had to take time determining who's worthy of seeing the field when the season kicks off against UAPB on Aug. 29. In an ideal scenario, Williams said he'd like to rotate four or five players in at the position.

"I would like to play all of them," Williams said Wednesday. "I’ve got a lot of them in there. So just being able to sub and being able to keep the guys fresh. Now, they’ve got to earn the right to be out there. But if we can get four or five of them out there and just continue to rotate them."

Buried in the depth chart is Shaw, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound native of Alabama. His lower spot in the pecking order isn't due to talent, but because those in front of him are older and more experienced. Williams called the former four-star a "special talent."

"He can play," Williams said. "His football IQ is just out of this roof. You could tell that his high school, they'd done a great job with him. Like I said, he doesn't say a word, but when he's on that football field, he's a different type of person.

"But he could play all different positions. For him to be a freshman and us move him to different positions so he could play both the Money and the Mack and different things like that, he has a bright future. He's going to be a guy that — he'll play."

As a senior at Hoover High School, Shaw was selected to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl after recording 109 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in 2023.

"You won't even know he's in the room," Williams said on Aug. 14. "Doesn't say much, very mature, very smart. He gets it. Has some really good 'FBI.' He has really good football IQ. It comes easy. So, we're dual-training him as well. He's a kid that has a bright future. He's doing some really good stuff."

According to fellow linebacker Brad Spence, Shaw has already made a big impact despite only being a freshman. Though he's been seen playing mostly on the Hogs' third-team unit in fastball drills during fall camp, it seems Shaw will have a role in Arkansas' defense over the coming months.

"Most freshmen don’t get to play as much when they first come in," Spence said on Aug. 14. "I feel like he’s one of the ones that get to play their freshman year. I feel like he’s going to bring a lot of help to the defense this year. He’s got a lot of speed on him. It was natural that he became my buddy. Me and him got the same (name). Brad.”

Arkansas will kick off the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

