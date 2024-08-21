Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams spoke to the media Wednesday about his linebacker unit, the rotation he desires and what impact freshman Bradley Shaw will have during the 2024 season.

With so many newcomers in the linebacker group, the Razorbacks have had to take time determining who's worthy of seeing the field when the season kicks off against UAPB on Aug. 29. In an ideal scenario, Williams said he'd like to rotate four or five players in at the position.

"I would like to play all of them," Williams said Wednesday. "I’ve got a lot of them in there. So just being able to sub and being able to keep the guys fresh. Now, they’ve got to earn the right to be out there. But if we can get four or five of them out there and just continue to rotate them."

Buried in the depth chart is Shaw, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound native of Alabama. His lower spot in the pecking order isn't due to talent, but because those in front of him are older and more experienced. Williams called the former four-star a "special talent."

"He can play," Williams said. "His football IQ is just out of this roof. You could tell that his high school, they'd done a great job with him. Like I said, he doesn't say a word, but when he's on that football field, he's a different type of person.

"But he could play all different positions. For him to be a freshman and us move him to different positions so he could play both the Money and the Mack and different things like that, he has a bright future. He's going to be a guy that — he'll play."