PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Petrino says Arkansas offense remains work in progress

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzZkdHhMUFlYeEJjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino provided updates Tuesday on his highly-anticipated offense, which has eight days until it will be unleashed against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium to open the season Aug. 29.

Back in Fayetteville calling plays for the first time since he was head coach from 2008-11, Petrino will look to field an offense that can look a little better than it did a year ago during the Razorbacks' 4-8 campaign.

Advertisement

**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**

"I feel good about the way we’ve installed our offense," Petrino said Tuesday. "The guys that learned it in the spring and how well they did with it and then what they did over the summer, I feel like we have some knowledge of it, or a lot of knowledge of it coming into this fall.

"Then in the last week we’re in the phase of cutting it back and starting to refine and understand who we are and what we do well and kind of putting some parts aside for later and working on other things that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get this down.’ We’ve got to just keep working on it and get it down. So we’re certainly not where we want to be right now, but we continue to improve and the players have great attitudes and are extremely hard working."

Petrino's hand-picked quarterback is Taylen Green, a transfer from Boise State. The 6-foot-6 signal caller can also run 22 miles per hour, but accuracy and interceptions are a concern from his previous stop.

RELATED: Bobby Petrino gives assessment of Taylen Green so far

While Green had an overall successful preseason camp, he did throw two of eight interceptions Arkansas quarterbacks had in Thursday's closed scrimmage.

"We’re working on it," Petrino said of the interceptions. "I mean, you know, we’re still learning and developing and finding out what we can do at each quarterback. We do know that tipped balls get intercepted and we got to do a better job with that.

"But, yeah, Taylen (Green) had two interceptions. One was a tipped ball. Could’ve been caught, nice play by the defensive back that broke the play up, and then another guy made the catch. And then Malachi (Singleton) got a couple of picks against the one defense, which was unfortunate for him. He usually takes care of the ball pretty well."

Despite having an injury to left guard Patrick Kutas early in fall camp, the offensive line has found some consistency, Petrino said.

ALSO READ: Bobby Petrino gives latest on offensive lineman Patrick Kutas

The Razorbacks' defensive line is a tough bunch led by star defensive end Landon Jackson, but they're starting to be met with more opposition.

"I think when we first started (fall camp) out the thing that shocked me the most was that we were a little bit behind the defensive line as far as how we ended spring and running the ball and protecting the quarterback," Petrino said. "I felt like it took us four or five days. We started getting better. We came at it and another couple of days we’re better.

"Now I feel like our offensive line is working together and we’re starting to see what we saw at the end of spring ball and we’re starting to actually go past where I feel like we were at the end of spring ball. We’re executing and we’re both being able to run it and throw it and you know we’ve got to be able to do both."

VIDEO: Bobby Petrino press conference on Arkansas offense

There are still eight days until the Razorbacks will snap the ball for the first time, so Petrino has time to fine-tune the details.

"What do we do with the tight end? How do we get to certain things?" Petrino said. "We're still working on now those parts of the identity, but I think we understand what we're doing in the run game. Our protections have been pretty solid. Our communication has been pretty solid on that. And then it's just the aspects of the passing game that we like the best, and we're getting closer on it."

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wZXRyaW5vLXNheXMtYXJrYW5zYXMtb2ZmZW5zZS1yZW1haW5z LXdvcmstaW4tcHJvZ3Jlc3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGcGV0cmluby1zYXlzLWFya2Fuc2FzLW9mZmVuc2UtcmVtYWlucy13 b3JrLWluLXByb2dyZXNzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK