HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, spread, more

For the first time since February 18, 1998, Bud Walton Arena is going to be host to a top-20 matchup, when the 6th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide visit the 20th ranked Hogs on Wednesday night. This will be the 65th meeting between the two teams with Arkansas leading the overall series, 35-29, as well as a slight lead in games played at Bud Walton, 19-6. The last time these two squads played was back in January when the Hogs got blown out of the water, 90-59.

Arkansas is currently holding a 7-game conference win streak, with the loss to Alabama earlier in the season being their last loss in conference. Now sitting at 17-5 overall and 9-4 in the SEC, the 20th ranked Razorbacks are eager to play the Crimson Tide after having their last outing against Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fresh off an 82-78 win against Vanderbilt, the red-hot Crimson Tide are sitting pretty atop of the SEC standings. At 13-1 in conference and 18-5 overall, the 6th ranked Tide seem to be one of the best teams in the country. This will be a huge test for this Alabama squad as they head to Fayetteville to face an equally hot Arkansas team on Wednesday night.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Tide: