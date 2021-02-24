HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, spread, more
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
For the first time since February 18, 1998, Bud Walton Arena is going to be host to a top-20 matchup, when the 6th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide visit the 20th ranked Hogs on Wednesday night. This will be the 65th meeting between the two teams with Arkansas leading the overall series, 35-29, as well as a slight lead in games played at Bud Walton, 19-6. The last time these two squads played was back in January when the Hogs got blown out of the water, 90-59.
Arkansas is currently holding a 7-game conference win streak, with the loss to Alabama earlier in the season being their last loss in conference. Now sitting at 17-5 overall and 9-4 in the SEC, the 20th ranked Razorbacks are eager to play the Crimson Tide after having their last outing against Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Fresh off an 82-78 win against Vanderbilt, the red-hot Crimson Tide are sitting pretty atop of the SEC standings. At 13-1 in conference and 18-5 overall, the 6th ranked Tide seem to be one of the best teams in the country. This will be a huge test for this Alabama squad as they head to Fayetteville to face an equally hot Arkansas team on Wednesday night.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Tide:
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Important Times
Doors Open: 7 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 8 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
ESPN 2: (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 190, Sirius: 135, Online Channel: 961
Tide to Know
G Jaden Shackelford: The sophomore from Hesperia, California, is leading the team in points per game (14.5 ppg) and is third on the team in assists (2.3 apg).
F Herbert Jones: The senior from Greensboro, Alabama, is the heart and soul of this team. Jones leads the team in rebounds (5.7 rpg), assists (3.0 apg), steals (1.7 spg), and blocks (1.1 bpg).
G John Petty Jr.: The senior from Huntsville, Alabama, has been a 3-point threat this season with 56 made jumpers from beyond the arc. Petty is also second on the team in points per game (13.0 ppg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Alabama)
Scoring Offense: 13 (82.5 ppg) | 22 (80.9 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 178 (70.1 ppg) | 190 (70.5 ppg)
FG%: 121 (45.03%) | 197 (43.69%)
3pt%: 168 (33.85%) | 71 (36.02%)
3pt DEF: 85 (31.70%) | 16 (29.20%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
"I think they’re really well-coached. Coach Oats does a great job. I mentioned their experience. They have great offensive spacing. They have a great drive-and-kick game. They’re a matchup nightmare because of the shooting and the ability to beat people off the bounce. Their players fit their system really, really well. They’re active on both sides of the ball. Everybody always talks about Alabama’s offense; their defense is phenomenal. Again, I just think you look at both sides of the ball, in my opinion, they’re as good as anybody in the entire country.
“We have to play and practice as hard as we can. Get ready to play. Players stay on an emotional even keel. I'll be the guy up-and-down like a yoyo. That's all we can do, really. We're playing a great team. We're playing a top-ranked team in the country. If we think we're going to play an A-minus game and win, I can already tell you the answer to that quiz. We ain't winning. We have to play a great game on Wednesday in order to win the game and give ourselves a chance to even win, and it's going to be the same thing on Saturday."
Latest Headlines
LAST TIME OUT: Hogs hold Gators off for 7th straight SEC win
ESPN BPI predicts Arkansas's final 3
Vegas Line
Arkansas -1, O/U 155.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 53.1% chance to win