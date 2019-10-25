Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, staff predictions, spread

Join the HawgBeat live commentary thread on the Trough . Posted two hours before kickoff, we'll have live updates, observations, stats and hundreds of fellow Hog fans.

The 2-5 Razorbacks take on No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa this weekend. The Hogs haven’t beat Alabama since 2007 when the Razorbacks still had Arkansas greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. Arkansas put up 31 points on the Tide last year; can the Hogs at least figure out how to put some points up again?

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Tide:

Important Times

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. CT

Kick Off: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

On The Call: Dave Pasch (Play-By-Play), Greg McELroy (Analyst), Tom Luginbill (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On The Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-By-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Sirius/XM Radio: 105/381

Weather

Kick Off (6:00 p.m.): Rainy, 70 degrees (Feels like 68), 58% chance of rain, Wind SW 7 mph

Post Game (10:00 p.m.): Rainy, 65 degrees (Feels like 61), 77% chance of rain, Wind NW 5 mph

Alabama Players to know

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa, one of the highest rated quarterbacks in the country, will sit out this weekend against the Hogs. The Heisman trophy runner, who is responsible for 27 of 29 passing touchdowns for the Tide, is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

QB Mac Jones: Jones is the backup quarterback taking over for Tagovailoa. A 5.9 rated four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida has thrown for 237 yards for a touchdown and interception this season.

RB Najee Harris: Harris is the lead back for the Crimson Tide. He’s posted 556 yards for three touchdowns and averages 5.9 yards per carry. Like any typical Alabama running back, Harris has great size at 6’2 230 pounds. The California product also does a good job catching the ball tallying 16 catches for 171 yards and four touchdowns this season.

WR Jerry Jeudy: Jeudy was the 2018 Biletnikoff award winner for the best wide receiver in the country as a sophomore. This year Jeudy leads the Tide in receptions with 45 and is second on the team in receiving yards at 579. He’s also posted six touchdowns.

WR Devin Smith: Smith had to sit out most of 2018 due to injury but has come back in 2019 in a big way. He leads the tide in receiving yards and touchdowns with 654 and 9 respectively.

WR Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle: Ruggs and Waddle finish out the stellar wide receivers corps. Despite not leading the team in stats, these two wide outs are not to be forgotten. Ruggs leads the tide with yards per catch at 21.2 and has a team long reception at 81 yards. Waddle, a sophomore, lead the nation in punt returns last year and is second so far this year with an average of 21.57 yards per return. First place this year averages 21.67 yards per return.

DB Xavier McKinney: Leads the Tide in solo and total tackles with 32 and 53 respectively. The junior from Georgia has tallied one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception this year.

LB Shane Lee: A 6’0 246 pound freshman from Burtonsville, Maryland has taken a bug role in the Tides’ defense. He’s second on the ream in total tackles with 44 and has posted 2.5 sacks with a fumble and fumble recovery this season.

DE/OLB Terrell Lewis: A junior from Washington D.C. leads Alabama in sacks with six on the season, which also leads the SEC. At 6’5 252 pounds, Lewis can play defensive end or on the defensive line.

Staff Predictions

Vegas: Alabama -32 O/U 55.5

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): 55-3

Andrew Hutchinson: 49-7

Nikki Chavanelle: 51-13

Landon Braden: 58-10