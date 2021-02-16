HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Florida, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Hogs are welcoming the Florida Gators to a snowy Fayetteville on Tuesday night in a pivotal game for both teams. The Gators currently own a 26-12 advantage in the series; however, the Hogs hold the slight lead 8-7 when games are played in Fayetteville. The last matchup between these two squads was back in February of 2020 when the Gators won 73-59 at home.

For the first time since Jan. 6, 2018, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked in the AP Top 25. Following a win against the 10th ranked Missouri Tigers on Saturday, the Hogs have slipped into the poll riding a 6-game win streak in the SEC putting them at 16-5 overall and 8-4 in conference play.

After having their last two games postponed due to the coronavirus, the Florida Gators are finally on track to play against the Hogs on Tuesday night. The Gators were one of the hottest teams in the conference before their long break off, winning 5 out of their last 7 SEC games. They are looking to get things rolling again in Bud Walton against the Hogs.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Gators: