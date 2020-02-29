Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-10, 6-9 SEC) travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11 SEC) at 5 p.m. Saturday night. This is Arkansas's first of their final three games as they push to get a good SEC tournament seed and hopefully stay on the NCAA tournament bubble.

This will be the 39th meeting between Arkansas and Georgia, all coming since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. Arkansas has won three straight and six-of-the-last-seven to take a 23-15 advantage in the series. However, Georgia owns a 9-6 advantage in games played in Stegeman Coliseum and the Bulldogs are 11-4 at home this season.

The Hogs are coming off their first back-to-back wins since Isaiah Joe was injured in mid-January and they're primed to finish the season strong led by junior guard Mason Jones. Jones notched his seventh 30-point game on Wednesday night against Tennessee and joined an elite list of 1,000-point career scorers at the UA.

The Razorbacks will face potential No.1 NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards who is averaging 19.5 points per game. It will most likely be grad transfer Jimmy Whitt charged with guarding Edwards.

Georgia is coming off an overtime loss to South Carolina in which Edwards scored 36 points.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Saturday night showdown: