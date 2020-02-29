Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Georgia, Vegas spread, more
The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-10, 6-9 SEC) travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11 SEC) at 5 p.m. Saturday night. This is Arkansas's first of their final three games as they push to get a good SEC tournament seed and hopefully stay on the NCAA tournament bubble.
This will be the 39th meeting between Arkansas and Georgia, all coming since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. Arkansas has won three straight and six-of-the-last-seven to take a 23-15 advantage in the series. However, Georgia owns a 9-6 advantage in games played in Stegeman Coliseum and the Bulldogs are 11-4 at home this season.
The Hogs are coming off their first back-to-back wins since Isaiah Joe was injured in mid-January and they're primed to finish the season strong led by junior guard Mason Jones. Jones notched his seventh 30-point game on Wednesday night against Tennessee and joined an elite list of 1,000-point career scorers at the UA.
The Razorbacks will face potential No.1 NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards who is averaging 19.5 points per game. It will most likely be grad transfer Jimmy Whitt charged with guarding Edwards.
Georgia is coming off an overtime loss to South Carolina in which Edwards scored 36 points.
Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Saturday night showdown:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Athens, Georgia (Stegeman Coliseum - capacity 10,523)
Tip off: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Debbie Antonelli) CLICK HERE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) CLICK HERE
XM/Online: 381/971
Bulldogs to Know
#2 - Jordan Harris - Sr., 6-5, 195
Stats: 18.3 min., 6.2 pts. (46.7 FG%, 81.5 FT%), 3.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.2 stl.
#5 - Anthony Edwards - Fr., 6-5, 225
Stats: 32.4 min., 19.5 pts. (41.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT%, 76.9 FT%), 5.4 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.4 stl.
#10 - Toumani Camara - Fr., 6-8, 220
Stats: 23.9 min., 6.6 pts. (48.3 FG%), 4.4 reb.
#15 - Sahvir Wheeler - Fr., 5-10, 180
Stats: 27.1 min., 8.8 pts. (47.8 FG%), 2.4 reb., 4.5 ast.
#20 - Rayshaun Hammonds - Jr., 6-9, 235
Stats: 27.4 min., 12.4 pts. (44.6 FG%, 31.9 3PT%), 7.1 reb., 1.4 ast.
Headlines
Projections
Vegas: Pick 'em O/U 149 ... Arkansas 74.5, Georgia 74.5
Sagarin: Arkansas -0.79, O/U 152.75 ... Arkansas 76.77, Georgia 75.98
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -2.7 ... Arkansas has 59.7% chance to win