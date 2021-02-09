HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Kentucky, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After having their last game postponed due to the coronavirus, the Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road in Lexington, Kentucky, to face-off against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is holding a large lead in the all-time series, 33-11, and they are currently on a 8-game win streak against the Hogs. The Razorbacks opened as favorites in Vegas but the line has moved to Kentucky -1 since.

Arkansas only got to play one game last week as their weekend game against Texas A&M was postponed, but they did win the mid-week game against Mississippi State, 61-45. Arkansas has not won in Rupp arena since 2014 when they beat the Wildcats in overtime, 71-67.

Kentucky is sitting at 5-12 on the season and 4-6 in the SEC, after their last loss at home to the Tennessee Volunteers. This has been a very unusual season for the Wildcats, but this young team is looking for that spark to turn things around and get this season back in the right direction.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Wildcats: