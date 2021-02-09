HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Kentucky, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Kentucky, spread, more
After having their last game postponed due to the coronavirus, the Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road in Lexington, Kentucky, to face-off against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is holding a large lead in the all-time series, 33-11, and they are currently on a 8-game win streak against the Hogs. The Razorbacks opened as favorites in Vegas but the line has moved to Kentucky -1 since.
Arkansas only got to play one game last week as their weekend game against Texas A&M was postponed, but they did win the mid-week game against Mississippi State, 61-45. Arkansas has not won in Rupp arena since 2014 when they beat the Wildcats in overtime, 71-67.
Kentucky is sitting at 5-12 on the season and 4-6 in the SEC, after their last loss at home to the Tennessee Volunteers. This has been a very unusual season for the Wildcats, but this young team is looking for that spark to turn things around and get this season back in the right direction.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Wildcats:
Important Times
Doors Open: 5 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 6 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
ESPN: (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 380, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 970
Wildcats to Know
G Brandon Boston Jr.: The talented freshman from Norcross, Georgia, is a bright spot for the Wildcats in this dark season. Boston leads the team in points per game (11.6 ppg) and steals (1.2 spg).
F Olivier Sarr: The senior all the way from Bordeaux, France, is the veteran leader for this young team. The 7-foot big is second on the team in rebounds (5.6 rpg) and blocks (1.1 bpg), while also being fourth on the team in points (10.5 ppg).
G Devin Askew: The freshman from Sacramento, California, leads the team in assists per game (3.0 apg) and is second on the team in minutes (30.2 mpg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Kentucky)
Scoring Offense: 14 (82.7 ppg) | 256 (67.8 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 154 (69.4 ppg) | 156 (69.5 ppg)
FG%: 130 (45.05%) | 280 (41.60%)
3pt%: 171 (33.70%) | 307 (29.79%)
3pt DEF: 53 (30.3%) | 64 (30.8%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
“I think when you say the word, ‘Kentucky,’ I don’t have to oversell their talent. I don’t have to oversell how hard it is to go into their building and win. Our players are smart. They understand that. They understand the level of McDonald’s All-Americans or the level of their talent.
“I think the post ups are always a concern because they have really good length around the rim. Transition defense, you want to try to get back and limit their transition baskets. B.J. Boston does a great job of kind of bending screens. They run a lot of down pins to try to get their shooters. He does a good job of semi-curling for his mid-range jump shots. I guess those are some of the things. (Devin) Askew, they’ll put in some pick-and-rolls. Olivier Sarr is a pretty good passer when you do come down there and double team.”
Vegas Line
Arkansas +1, O/U 143
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 61.5% chance to win