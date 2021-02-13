HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

For the second time this week, the Razorbacks are on the road against an SEC opponent. They travel to Columbia, Missouri to face-off again against the Missouri Tigers. Arkansas is holding a slight advantage in the series 28-26 but are trailing 10-16 when games are played in Columbia. The last time these two squads played was back in early January when the Hogs shot a season-low 26.8% from the field in an 81-68 loss.

The Hogs are coming off of a win in Rupp Arena against Kentucky 81-80, where it took a last-second steal from Devo Davis to secure the win. The Razorbacks are currently on a 5-game conference win streak and are now sitting at 15-5 overall and 7-4 in the SEC.

Missouri is now ranked No. 10 in the nation and sitting at 13-4 overall and 6-4 in the SEC, but they're coming off a tough 80-59 loss in Oxford against the Rebels.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Tigers: