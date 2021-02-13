HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more
For the second time this week, the Razorbacks are on the road against an SEC opponent. They travel to Columbia, Missouri to face-off again against the Missouri Tigers. Arkansas is holding a slight advantage in the series 28-26 but are trailing 10-16 when games are played in Columbia. The last time these two squads played was back in early January when the Hogs shot a season-low 26.8% from the field in an 81-68 loss.
The Hogs are coming off of a win in Rupp Arena against Kentucky 81-80, where it took a last-second steal from Devo Davis to secure the win. The Razorbacks are currently on a 5-game conference win streak and are now sitting at 15-5 overall and 7-4 in the SEC.
Missouri is now ranked No. 10 in the nation and sitting at 13-4 overall and 6-4 in the SEC, but they're coming off a tough 80-59 loss in Oxford against the Rebels.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Tigers:
Important Times
Doors Open: 2 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 3 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
ESPN 2: (Tom Hart, Dalen Cuff)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 380, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 970
Tigers to Know
G Dru Smith: The senior out of Evansville, Indiana, is tied for the lead on the team in points per game (14.2 ppg), assists (3.2 apg), but first in steals (1.8 spg).
G Xavier Pinson: The junior from Chicago, Illinois, is also tied for the lead in points (14.2 ppg) and assists (3.2 apg).
F Jeremiah Tilmon: The 6-foot-10 senior from East Saint Louis, Illinois, leads the team in rebounds (7.8 rpg) and blocks (1.4 bpg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Missouri)
Scoring Offense: 11 (82.7 ppg) | 127 (73.8 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 167 (69.9 ppg) | 184 (70.5 ppg)
FG%: 134 (44.98%) | 96 (45.55%)
3pt%: 161 (33.89%) | 291 (30.66%)
3pt DEF: 97 (31.70%) | 89 (31.40%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
“Certainly, Missouri is a really well-coached team and they do good job on both sides of the basketball. They make it difficult to score on the offensive end for us. And you know offensively they do a great job. They’ve got a lot of good pieces. Both guards can really score the ball. Both Smiths can shoot the basketball. Pinson is a dribble-driver getting to the cup, drawing free throws attempted. And Tilmon is so tall and contributes so much inside as well.
“Yeah, I think we’ve gotten a lot tougher as the season has gone along. We’ve become more comfortable with our roles, I think. I don’t think you cannot be tough and win five in a row or whatever in the league. I don’t think you can do that. I think we've done a good job rebounding the basketball. I think we've done a good job of attacking the rim. I think we’ve done a good job of not settling for three-balls. I think we’ve improved, certainly, throughout the course of the season.”
Vegas Line
Arkansas +3, O/U 150
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 52.9% chance to win