The Razorbacks are traveling down to Little Rock, Arkansas this Friday to take on the Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium. This will be the last game of the 2019 season for the 2-9 Hogs, while the 5-6 Tigers are looking to seal their sixth win despite their bowl ban.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup at War Memorial Stadium.

Important Times

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV/Radio

TV: CBS

Streaming: FuboTV, Reddit

On the Call: Carter Blackburn (Play-By-Play), Aaron Taylor (Analyst), Rick Neuheisel (Analyst), John Schriffen (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Network, Sirius Channel 98/XM Channel 190

On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-By-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Weather

Kickoff (1:30 p.m.): Cloudy, 49 degrees (feels like 48), 36% chance of rain, Winds E 6 Mph

Post Game (5:30 p.m.): Cloudy, 50 degrees, (feels like 48), 37% chance of rain, Winds E 6 Mph

Missouri Players to Know

QB Kelly Bryant: A graduate transfer from Clemson, Bryant picked Missouri over Arkansas and others in the offseason. He is fourth in the SEC in total offense, passing for 2,215 yards while rushing for 242. He’s posted a 15:6 TD:INT ratio this season and has a QB rating of 138.6.

QB Taylor Powell: Second on the team in passing. He’s posted 192 yards for zero touchdowns and one interception. He’s mentioned in here because he was a 3 star prospect out of Fayetteville, Ar. He also played with current Razorbacks Ty Clary and Jack Lindsey at Fayetteville.

RB Larry Rountree: The leading rusher for the Tigers, he’s rushed for 741 yards and eight touchdowns this season and averages 4.6 yards per carry. Rountree is the 11th leading rusher in the SEC.

RB Tyler Badie: Badie is primarily used as a pass catching back. He’s rushed for 398 yards and two touchdowns but is leads the teams in receptions with 32. He’s gained 356 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air.

WR Jonathan Nance: A former Razorback, Nance played four games in the 2018 season before saving his redshirt and transferred to Missouri in the offseason. He is the leading receiver for the Tigers, posting 420 hours and three touchdowns with a long of 64 yards. He averages 15.0 yards per catch and is the 24th leading receiver in the SEC.

LB Nick Bolton: Bolton leads the Tigers and the SEC in total tackles with 91. He’s also tallied one sack, nine pass deflections and two interceptions, one of which he returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

DL Kobie Whiteside: The junior from Houston, Texas leads the Tigers in sacks with 7.5 which is good to be fifth in the SEC. At 6’1 310 pounds, Whiteside is a hole filler in the trenches.

DL Akial Byers: A 3 star defensive tackle from Fayetteville, Ar. Byers has posted 16 tackles and half a sack. He’s also forced a fumble and caused a fumble recovery.

Vegas

Mizzou -12 O/U 53.5

Staff Predictions

Andrew Hutchinson: 27-6 Missouri

Nikki Chavanelle: 27-23 Missouri

Landon Braden: 30-17 Mizzou