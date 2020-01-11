Arkansas is on the road for the second time this week, looking for a bounce-back performance after dropping a heartbreaker at LSU.

The Razorbacks arrive in Oxford, Miss., with a 12-2 record that includes a 1-1 mark in SEC play, while Ole Miss is sitting at 9-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The Rebels' lone SEC loss was a 10-point defeat at Texas A&M in which they managed just 47 points. Meanwhile, the Aggies are Arkansas' one conference win, but that 10-point victory came at Bud Walton Arena.

On paper, this matchup seems to favor the Razorbacks - and Vegas agrees. After a shocking run to the NCAA Tournament in head coach Kermit Davis' first season last year, Ole Miss has dropped all the way to No. 89 in the all-important NET ratings. Arkansas is currently No. 30 in Eric Musselman's first season.

On the court, the Rebels have been offensively challenged, ranking 232nd nationally in scoring offense at 69.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are top-50 nationally in virtually all of the key defensive statistics.

Last season, the two teams split their matchups, each winning on their home court. Arkansas escaped with a dramatic one-point win on Jalen Harris' layup in the closing seconds in Fayetteville, but Ole Miss won in blowout fashion - 84-67 - at The Pavilion.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's matchup with the Rebels...