Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, Vegas spread, more
Arkansas is on the road for the second time this week, looking for a bounce-back performance after dropping a heartbreaker at LSU.
The Razorbacks arrive in Oxford, Miss., with a 12-2 record that includes a 1-1 mark in SEC play, while Ole Miss is sitting at 9-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
The Rebels' lone SEC loss was a 10-point defeat at Texas A&M in which they managed just 47 points. Meanwhile, the Aggies are Arkansas' one conference win, but that 10-point victory came at Bud Walton Arena.
On paper, this matchup seems to favor the Razorbacks - and Vegas agrees. After a shocking run to the NCAA Tournament in head coach Kermit Davis' first season last year, Ole Miss has dropped all the way to No. 89 in the all-important NET ratings. Arkansas is currently No. 30 in Eric Musselman's first season.
On the court, the Rebels have been offensively challenged, ranking 232nd nationally in scoring offense at 69.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are top-50 nationally in virtually all of the key defensive statistics.
Last season, the two teams split their matchups, each winning on their home court. Arkansas escaped with a dramatic one-point win on Jalen Harris' layup in the closing seconds in Fayetteville, but Ole Miss won in blowout fashion - 84-67 - at The Pavilion.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's matchup with the Rebels...
How to Watch/Listen
Tip off: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw) - ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 384/974
Ole Miss Players to Know
#0 - G/F Blake Hinson - So., 6-7, 229
Stats: 27.9 min., 10.8 pts. (47.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT%), 4.6 reb., 1.3 ast.
Notable: Ole Miss' leading three-point shooter this season
#2 - G Devontae Shuler - Jr., 6-2, 190
Stats: 32.4 min., 10.9 pts. (40.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%), 4.3 reb., 4.3 ast., 1.6 stl.
Notable: Had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in loss to Arkansas last season... Preseason second-team All-SEC selection
#3 - F Khadim Sy - Jr., 6-10, 240
Stats: 21.6 min., 8.9 pts. (52.2 FG%), 4.9 reb.
Notable: Averaging 11.1 points over last seven games... Four-star JUCO prospect who had Arkansas in his final five
#4 - G Breein Tyree - Sr., 6-2, 195
Stats: 31.1 min., 17.1 pts. (40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT%, 74.6 FT%), 3.9 reb., 3.0 ast., 1.1 stl.
Notable: Scored 22 and 20 points in two games vs. Arkansas last season... Preseason first-team All-SEC selection... SEC's leading active scorer with 1,427 career points
#5 - F KJ Buffen - So., 6-7, 225
Stats: 29.9 min., 9.6 pts. (51.0 FG%), 6.4 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.7 stl.
Notable: Leads Ole Miss in rebounding and steals
What They're Saying
"He can score, he can dribble, he can pass. He’s a great player. They have a great coach who puts them in great spots to score the ball. Their team understands that he’s the man." - Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman on Ole Miss star guard Breein Tyree
"Obviously (Isaiah) Joe and Mason (Jones) are playing like two first-team All-SEC players. They were really good against us last year and a lot of people in the SEC. Their team's playing good, guarding at a high level, really sharing the ball. It'll be a really tough test tomorrow." - Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis on Arkansas
Projections
Vegas: Arkansas -2, O/U 139.5... Arkansas 70.75, Ole Miss 68.75
Sagarin: Arkansas -3.49, O/U 131.59... Arkansas 67.54, Ole Miss 64.05
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -3.3, Arkansas with 62.1% chance to win
