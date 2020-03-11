HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

The postseason is officially upon us, as Arkansas plays Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

It's the first time since the tournament went to its current format in 2013 that the Razorbacks have had to play in the first round. They're facing the last-place Commodores, who actually enter the week as one of the hottest teams in the conference.

After starting SEC play 1-15, Vanderbilt won its last two games of the regular season, beating Alabama and South Carolina.

Arkansas, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing loss at Texas A&M that has seemingly dashed its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament. To even be considered for an at-large bid, the Razorbacks likely need to make a run to the title game - something no team seeded No. 11 or worse has done the last seven years.

Although it won't be played in Memorial Gym, the matchup will essentially be a home game for Vanderbilt because it's just down the road from its campus.

When these two teams met earlier this season, Arkansas pulled away for a comfortable 75-55 win at Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 15. Here's everything you need to know about the rematch...