HawgBeat subscribers and Hog fans on Twitter sent in their most pressing Arkansas sports and recruiting questions of the week and we've got answers:

What's your feeling on how we’re doing, on all fronts of recruiting football, basketball and baseball? - demziah_01

NIKKI: Let me start with baseball as I don't have much perspective to give on it. Based on rankings from Perfect Game, the 2020 and 2021 classes look solid. I haven't heard a complaint about Dave Van Horn's recruiting since I started covering the Hogs over a year ago.

Basketball recruiting was like a tornado last month with new just popping up every other day, unexpectedly. Eric Musselman added three immediately eligible grad transfers who were all contributors at their previous programs, and two additions for the future for good measure. It looks like Musselman and his assistants are being very aggressive and proactive about their recruiting for 2020 and 2021. They've offered four prospects for every scholarship they could have available in the future and they've locked in an OV for a top-100 prospect this weekend.

Chad Morris and his crew are recruiting about as well as can be expected right now. They're addressing needs all over, but still need depth at linebacker, which they'll hopefully fix soon. They've been getting elite prospects to campus and they're four commitments ahead of this time last year. They just need to coach, win and continue building relationships.

Over/under 10, 4-stars in the 2020 football class? - BygCountry

NIKKI: I'm just going to say 10 for now. I think it'll be a lot tougher to get the quantity of 4-stars that they had last year due to the lack of in-state, elite talent. This might be the first year since 2004 that there are no in-state 4-stars for Arkansas to choose from. They can compensate for it by strong recruiting in Texas, but the prospects they're on currently would need some help in the rankings between now and signing day. They could compete with their point total from last year however, because many of their targets are ranked in the Rivals250, which gives them extra points.

How big of a difference do you see between the FB coaching staff coming out of last spring vs this spring? Do you think they're more confident they have a roster that can win conference games? - werainey

NIKKI: I can't speak for the staff's feelings but I'm guessing they're just pretty anxious and excited to get to fall camp and get back to getting their guys better. They probably do have more confidence and they know the team much better now.

Betting your year’s salary, who’s the next football commit? And, is Chad throwing the BBQ again this year that landed us a few commits? - tsangwin

NIKKI: The team will be hosting a bunch of prospects for an end-of-summer, fall camp barbecue. Last year, Arkansas got Collin Clay's commitment the week of the bbq, and Zach Zimos, Myles Brooks, Marcus Miller and Treylon Burks in succession in the days after.

If I had to bet who was next.... well, Martavius French's decision is still a little bit of a ways away at the end of June. Maybe Chandler Morris? The class is due to add a quarterback and at this point it feels like time.

It seems like safety/corner recruiting is off to a much slower start in this recruiting class. Where do we stand in the 2020 as of now? - @arazorback90

NIKKI: Well, the Hogs probably need 3-4 secondary additions in this class and they already have one with Jamie Vance committed. I think you'll see Arkansas continue to push for their top targets because as spots fill up, they begin looking at their secondary options and if Arkansas continues to put in the work, that will be recognized. They've missed on recruits who've chosen Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida, LSU, Georgia and Michigan State, none of those programs went 2-10 last season. They'll continue to offer late bloomers and also look into junior college prospects soon.

Has complete BB staff been officially named yet, or is it still incomplete? - Revs Razors

NIKKI: Musselman does have all three of his on-court assistant coaches and he's named Chris Crutchfield as his associate head coach as well. It's Musselman and the three C's: Clay Moser, Chris Crutchfield and Corey Williams. So he's got accomplished and highly experienced assistant coaches, beyond that, I'm not sure whether or not his support staff is full.

Best food spot in Arkansas? - HawgSavage1

NIKKI: Well, I can't say I've been to enough restaurants to qualify as any expert but I did have Wright's for the first time a couple weeks ago and I've already been back again since because I loved it so much.

Are you a whiskey gal? - tburkeslice

NIKKI: I am not. Let that news help inform your Christmas gifts to me. I will accept cider, beer, wine, vodka, tequila or gin.