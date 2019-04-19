Arkansas fans on twitter and super fans on the HawgBeat premium message board sent in their most pressing recruiting questions of the week, I've got answers, free:

"Two areas a lot of us were confident on were the guys from Tulsa (Slusher, Morrison, Hester) and the guys from Memphis (Morris, Thomas, Eason, French, etc). Is your confidence shrinking as much as mine is?" - mcbmd

NIKKI: It's still very early but I would say my confidence has shrunk a bit, more so with the Tulsa prospects than the Memphis prospects. The biggest advantage Arkansas has is that it's one of three programs that have offered all three of the trio but it does look like Morrison and Slusher like Missouri a lot as well. I'm by no means calling it over for Arkansas, it's not. I think at least 2/3 of them will take officials to Arkansas. I feel good about the Memphis guys for now.

"Where does Arkansas stand stand with Garret Hayes and the Olinemen from the Memphis area?" - @ARazorbacks90

NIKKI: Arkansas has locked in an official visit with Garrett Hayes for May 3-5 but A&M still looms very large for the Texas target. Hayes is about to shoot up in the rankings when the next update is released in May and while that may not change anything for the Hogs, it may bring more elite suitors into the mix as well.

I think Arkansas is looking solid for Chris Morris although again, A&M is recruiting him very hard, amongst others. I think you're including Omari Thomas in that category and though they're recruiting him at DT, I do still think they are in a very solid position with him and will continue to bring him to campus. It's going to be a long process for these guys.

They've offered a good number of offensive lineman and they only really need two more to bite so I think they're doing better here in 2020 than in 2019.

Check out the offensive line trending stocks for more details.

"Where do we stand with 2020 in state guys now that Coach Mussleman is here? Will he play the AAU game and how is he building those relationship in state and in Memphis?" - ArmyHawgFan1981

NIKKI: All of the guys he's offered already have said they're looking forward to getting to know him and definitely want to visit to meet him and spend more time with him. I can tell he's already making connections with important people in the local/state AAU circuit and I'm sure he's got national connections as well.

"Who's the next commit?" - jrh010

NIKKI: I must say, I felt very good about Dominic Richardson after his Arkansas official visit. I don't know if he's waiting to think a decision over or waiting to take visits to his other favorite schools but I have a feeling he could be next.

"Any chance with Brady Ward, O lineman from Alabama?" - JBradford28

NIKKI: Brady Ward is working on picking a date to visit again in the next couple months. He thinks very highly of Arkansas and the staff so yes, definitely a strong chance for Ward. But he has a lot of options so it's going to come down to who he feels most comfortable with and who he feels can develop him the best.

"Who are the linebackers you see committing?" - wdogs30

NIKKI: I still feel strongly about Martavius French and Bryson Eason. I think if the staff was concerned about them they'd be offering more linebacker prospects but they haven't expanded their search yet. They also have strong connections with the next tier of linebackers in Tennessee so if things don't work out with the Rivals250 guys, they still have options.

Check out trending stocks for the linebacker targets.

"How is Coach Morris’s commitment totals in April of this year compared to last year?" - @bradleyellis

NIKKI: Chad Morris and his staff are four commits ahead of where they were last class mid-way through April. They don't have any Rivals 4-stars yet, but they will soon. I do wonder if this class will have the same "star power" of the 2019 class but they are after very quality targets right now even if the ratings don't reflect it yet. Some prospects will go off in their senior seasons and earn bumps in the ratings and rankings.

I'm not sure Arkansas can ever recruit in the top 15 because of their in-state limitations but beginning to win can go a long way.