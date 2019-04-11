April Big Board Trending Stocks: Linebackers
Spring official visits began April 1 and recruiting activity is turning way up. We're checking in with all the prospects from the HawgBeat Big Board to see if they're considering official visits to Arkansas and gauging their current interest.
This week, we're focusing on the defense, today, linebackers. The Hogs don't have any linebackers scheduled for official visits yet but they've been close to landing a few even without them anyways.
Key: ^ - Trending Up, ˅ - Trending Down, - no movement
LBs
The Razorbacks went unintentionally light on the linebacker position in the 2019 class, and while they can still add a grad transfer or two, they'll need to get at least three in the 2020 class to just get back to normal depth at the position.
Commit Jashaud Stewart is a defensive end/linebacker at 6-foot-2 and fellow in-state offer Catrell Wallace is a very large 6-foot-6 linebacker that could be transitioned to defensive end like Zach Williams was, but I've kept them at their listed Rivals position for the trending stocks.
Martavius French ^ French was close to making a decision last time he was on the Hill for the elite prospect day on March 9 but decided to hold off. An offer to his LB/DB teammate Tamarion McDonald could go a long way here, but I think the Hogs stay high on his list regardless.
Bryson Eason ^ The highest ranked linebacker on the board and French's teammate, Arkansas is also in a good place with Rivals100 Bryson Eason. Arkansas also bolstered their chances with the White Haven duo by adding former White Haven coach Kenny Ingram to the staff.
Catrell Wallace ^ Bryant High School outside linebacker Catrell Wallace was most recently on the Hill for the spring game but left without giving any hints at a nearing decision. He's picked up several new offers in the past couple months including Houston and Nebraska but he hasn't taken visits outside the state yet, a good sign for Arkansas.
