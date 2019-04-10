April Big Board Trending Stocks: Defensive End
Spring official visits began April 1 and recruiting activity is turning way up. We're checking in with all the prospects from the HawgBeat Big Board to see if they're considering official visits to Arkansas and gauging their current interest.
This week, we're focusing on the defense, today, defensive ends. The Hogs don't have any defensive ends scheduled for official visits yet but still look like they're in good position for a few more targets and they already have one commit in in-state 3-star Jashaud Stewart.
Key: ^ - Trending Up, ˅ - Trending Down, - no movement
ICYMI: Check out trending stocks for quarterbacks and tight ends here.
ICYMI: Check out trending stocks for offensive linemen here.
ICYMI: Check out trending stocks for wide receivers here.
ICYMI: Check out trending stocks for running backs here.
ICYMI: Check out trending stocks for defensive tackles here.
DEs
Arkansas signed four defensive ends for the 2019 class, two are already enrolled, so they'll go light at the position with one, max two, more defensive ends to join defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid Jashaud Stewart. If Arkansas got the commitment of Hazen ATH Blayne Toll they might be able to call it a day there.
Jashaud Stewart ^ The Jonesboro standout is a solid Hog commit and I don't foresee that changing.
Blayne Toll ^ The Razorbacks held off on offering Toll until a few other SEC schools bought stock but I don't think that will matter in the long run. He's now a national recruit with offers from TCU to Penn State but he's an in-state kid from a small town so no matter how visits he takes he'll probably end up calling the Hogs. He's visited Ole Miss and Tennessee as well as Arkansas twice this calendar year. He'll take his time making a decision but he's still trending up.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news