April Big Board Trending Stocks: Defensive Tackle
Spring official visits may began April 1 and recruiting activity is turning way up. We're checking in with all the prospects from the HawgBeat Big Board to see if they're considering official visits to Arkansas and gauging their current interest.
This week, we're focusing on the defense, today, defensive tackles. The Hogs don't have any defensive tackles scheduled for official visits yet.
Key: ^ - Trending Up, ˅ - Trending Down, - no movement
DTs
The Razorbacks went heavy on the defensive line in the 2019 class signing three defensive tackles, Enoch Jackson Jr., Marcus Miller and Taurean Carter, and one potential defensive tackle in Collin Clay. With so much depth there, they'll likely only sign a couple defensive tackles. That's been reflected in their offers for 2020 athletes, they've only given out 12 offers, 11 remain undecided and I've got five on the HawgBeat Big Board as serious candidates for the two spots.
Omari Thomas ^ Two-way 4-star Omari Thomas is by far one of the most important pieces for this 2020 class and they've put a lot into recruiting the Memphis-area standout. He's been on campus at least four times, most recently on elite prospect day March 9th. He's picked up five more new major offers this year and visited Auburn as well this spring. Arkansas will stay in the mix for a long time but it won't be easy to get his signature.
