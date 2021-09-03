HawgBeat's Friday Night Lights Preview: Week 1

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a Friday Night Lights preview piece that gives a snapshot of the top high school games in the country involving Arkansas commits and targets and provides updates on how they're doing, as well as lists where all of them are playing and other top players in each of those games.

HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight

Maumelle @ Joe T. Robinson - 7 p.m. CT **NOTE: This game was originally scheduled to be played at Maumelle, but it has since been moved to Robinson.** The Week 2 destination was a no-brainer as it features three of Arkansas’ most highly touted commitments in the 2022 class. For the home team, Nico Davillier and Andrew Chamblee hope to carry on the momentum of their comeback win over Sylvan Hills. Robinson won’t have an easy road trying to bounce back from their 60-28 loss to Pulaski Academy either. Maumelle’s four fourth-quarter takeaways surely had Senator coaches adding a couple of reps to the ball security period this week. Drawing my focus for Robinson will be Rivals250 OT E’Marion Harris, who committed earlier this summer. The 4* lineman has SEC size already, and his 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame should prove an anchor in the Senators’ gameplan. Running behind him will be ‘22 RB Daryl Searcy Jr., who holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and North Texas.

The Rundown

Last week kicked off the season for many future Razorbacks, as well as some of the staff’s most highly touted targets. Ashdown tight end and 2023 commit Shamar Easter posted a dominating two-touchdown performance, adding multiple pancakes and a blocked punt in a win over Hamburg. Rashod Dubinion flashed some playmaking ability of his own with a shifty touchdown run from 35 yards out in Cedar Grove’s win over Tucker.

Rounding out the offensive side of the ball, California transplant Joey Su’a gave Liberty North’s defensive line fits as he manhandled defenders all night. His coach gave some thoughts on the 6-foot-3, 315-pound tackle’s first showing for Bentonville. Defensively, Jordan Crook’s Duncanville squad ran into an immovable force in their opener against No. 1 ranked Mater Dei. In addition to the disapointing first week for the Panthers, the team is now looking for a new Sept. 10 opponent after their initial matchup of Bishop Sycamore was cancelled following a national scandal surrounding the seemingly fake program.

On the Hill

With the return of football on the Hill also comes the return of prospective Razorbacks making gameday visits - something the pandemic eliminated in 2020. “Well, coaches have to go to work again,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “I mean, it's going to be great. Before the games last year, you just sat around waiting on the game, go out there and talk to the players. Now, you have to go to work again. “That's going to be a lot of fun. Any good coach loves recruiting, so it'll be fun to see the families, see how excited they are to get on campus and watch the Razorbacks. So we're looking forward to it.” This week, one of the Razorback’s earliest ‘22 commits will be in town. Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney told HawgBeat to expect nearly all of the in-state guys in the class to be in Reynolds Razorback Stadium for Arkansas’ 1 p.m. kickoff against Rice.

Calling the Hogs

