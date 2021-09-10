HawgBeat's Friday Night Lights Preview: Week 2

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a Friday Night Lights preview piece that gives a snapshot of the top high school games in the country involving Arkansas commits and targets and provides updates on how they're doing, as well as lists where all of them are playing and other top players in each of those games.

HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight

Danville @ Greenland - 7 p.m. CT This matchup may not have the star power we saw from the first two weeks, but it does have Arkansas’ first commitment in the 2022 class. On Saturday, JJ Hollingsworth will be taking his second unofficial game visit since committing to the Hogs back in July 2020, as he was also at last week's opener against Rice. The eighth-ranked player in Arkansas has business to take care of before making the short trip to Fayetteville.. Hollingsworth’s Greenland Pirates are searching for their first win of the 2021 season. Standing in the Pirates’ way are the Little Johns of Danville, who also sit at 0-1 on the year. In a battle between winless teams, Hollingsworth is the clear focal point for our Friday Night Spotlight.

The Rundown

Last week’s Game of the Week lived up to every bit of its billing, as E’Marion Harris’ Robinson Senators rallied all the way back from 20 points down in the fourth to hand Maumelle its first loss of the season. Playing both ways, Harris matched up against future teammates Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier throughout the game. Each of the future Razorbacks flashed dominance, but Harris locked up the blindside to help secure the OT win. Last week, we showed a run from Rashod Dubinion and mama that man did it again.

With how Dubinion is running, this may as well be a recurring segment of its own, but for this week we’ll keep it as a high point in the rundown. Finally, and on a much less positive note, 2022 tight end commit Dax Courtney suffered another season-ending injury, tearing his ACL in Clarendon’s 34-22 win over Barton.

On the Hill

It’s not only a huge week for the Razorbacks on the field, but on the recruiting trail as well. These visits offer an opportunity for players to get a taste of their future home, and what better way to impress recruits than with the first sellout crowd since 2017? The list of official visitors isn’t a long one, but Rashod Dubinion, Eli Henderson, Eli Stein and Quincey McAdoo will be joined by a laundry list of unofficial visitors. Some of the most notable ones are 2022 four-star Gentry Williams and 2023 four-stars Brenden Jordan and Avery Johnson. HawgBeat has a full list of visitors here.

Calling the Hogs

2023 Hope @ Ashdown - 7:30 p.m. CT Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown) Piper (Kan.) @ Eudora (Kan.) - TBD Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora) -- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State

-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit

Other Names to Watch