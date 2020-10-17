HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Four

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Four
Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.
Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:
*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Auburn
|
-3 (-105)
|
-135
|
O53.5 (-110)
|
South Carolina
|
+3 (-115)
|
+115
|
U53.5 (-110)
Auburn -3 seems like a pretty safe bet and we'll also go ahead and throw down on Auburn to win straight up as well.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Tennessee
|
-6.5 (-110)
|
-240
|
O45 (-110)
|
Kentucky
|
+6.5 (-110)
|
+200
|
U45 (-110)
I'm not feeling good about the spread or moneyline in this one, so we'll stick to the over at 45 points.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Ole Miss
|
-2 (-105)
|
-125
|
O76 (-110)
|
Arkansas
|
+2 (-115)
|
+105
|
U76 (-110)
This might be crazy and a trap... but 76 points still seems like a lot even though Ole Miss's offense is scoring a bunch and their defense is giving up a bunch. We'll take the under at 76 and...Arkansas to win.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Texas A&M
|
-4.5 (-115)
|
-190
|
O56 (-115)
|
Miss State
|
+4.5 (-110)
|
+165
|
U56 (-105)
KJ Costello has looked like traaaaash the last two games and A&M is coming off a big win against Florida. We'll pick Texas A&M to cover -4.5.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Alabama
|
-6 (-105)
|
-200
|
O59 (-105)
|
Georgia
|
+6 (-105)
|
+170
|
U59 (-115)
Never bet against Alabama right? Well, not today. We're going with the Georgia moneyline +170.
Week 1 Results:
Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)
Result: +$115
Week 2 Results:
Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)
Result: +129
Week 3 Results:
Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)
Result: +86.57