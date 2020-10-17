 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Four
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 10:57:57 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Four

Arkansas fans in DWRRS.
Arkansas fans in DWRRS. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.

Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:

*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Auburn

-3 (-105)

-135

O53.5 (-110)

South Carolina

+3 (-115)

+115

U53.5 (-110)

Auburn -3 seems like a pretty safe bet and we'll also go ahead and throw down on Auburn to win straight up as well.

Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Tennessee

-6.5 (-110)

-240

O45 (-110)

Kentucky

+6.5 (-110)

+200

U45 (-110)

I'm not feeling good about the spread or moneyline in this one, so we'll stick to the over at 45 points.

Mississippi at Arkansas at 2:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Ole Miss

-2 (-105)

-125

O76 (-110)

Arkansas

+2 (-115)

+105

U76 (-110)

This might be crazy and a trap... but 76 points still seems like a lot even though Ole Miss's offense is scoring a bunch and their defense is giving up a bunch. We'll take the under at 76 and...Arkansas to win.

No. 11 Texas AM at Mississippi State at 3 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Texas A&M

-4.5 (-115)

-190

O56 (-115)

Miss State

+4.5 (-110)

+165

U56 (-105)

KJ Costello has looked like traaaaash the last two games and A&M is coming off a big win against Florida. We'll pick Texas A&M to cover -4.5.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama at 7 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Alabama

-6 (-105)

-200

O59 (-105)

Georgia

+6 (-105)

+170

U59 (-115)

Never bet against Alabama right? Well, not today. We're going with the Georgia moneyline +170.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)

Result: +$115

Week 2 Results:

Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)

Result: +129

Week 3 Results:

Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)

Result: +86.57

