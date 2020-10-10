HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Three

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Three
Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.
Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:
*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Florida
|
-6 (-115)
|
-240
|
O58 (-110)
|
Texas A&M
|
+6 (-105)
|
+200
|
U58 (-110)
Florida didn't cover against South Carolina but we'll try again this week and double down with $200 on the Gators to cover against the Ags. Think this one will be a high scoring game as well so, O58.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
LSU
|
-14.5 (-105)
|
-600
|
O54 (-110)
|
Missouri
|
+14.5 (-115)
|
+400
|
U54 (-110)
Nothing scream out to me in this matchup so we'll skip it, but this is going to be a very interesting game to watch.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
South Carolina
|
-13.5 (-115)
|
-570
|
O41 (-105)
|
Vanderbilt
|
+13.5 (-105)
|
+385
|
U41 (-115)
We'll take the over at 41 points.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Georgia
|
-12 (-110)
|
-450
|
O43 (-110)
|
Tennessee
|
+12 (-110)
|
+325
|
U43 (-110)
Think Georgia will stop Tennessee's run game and leave them one dimensional like they've done to their first two opponents. We'll take Georgia to cover the spread.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Auburn
|
-14 (-110)
|
-620
|
O45 (-115)
|
Arkansas
|
+14 (-110)
|
+410
|
U45 (-105)
I really like Arkansas's chances to keep this one close in what's shaping up to be a wet, sloppy game. We'll take Arkansas to cover but stay away from the moneyline and total.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Alabama
|
-23.5 (-110)
|
-1700
|
O69 (-105)
|
Ole Miss
|
+23.5 (-110)
|
+850
|
U69 (-115)
Lane Kiffin's been able to put up a lot of points, so despite Saban's record with his disciples, we think Kiffin will have the Rebs closer than 23.5. Ole Miss to cover.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Mississippi State
|
+3 (-105)
|
+130
|
O58 (-105)
|
Kentucky
|
-3 (-115)
|
-150
|
U58 (-115)
This might be dumb after seeing Arkansas shut down the Miss State offense but I have a feeling they'll bounce back this week. We'll take Miss State to win and the over at 58.
Week 1 Results:
Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)
Result: +$115
Week 2 Results:
Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)
Result: +129