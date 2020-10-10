HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Three

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets. Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling: *Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas AM at 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Florida -6 (-115) -240 O58 (-110) Texas A&M +6 (-105) +200 U58 (-110)

Florida didn't cover against South Carolina but we'll try again this week and double down with $200 on the Gators to cover against the Ags. Think this one will be a high scoring game as well so, O58.

LSU at Missouri* at 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total LSU -14.5 (-105) -600 O54 (-110) Missouri +14.5 (-115) +400 U54 (-110)

Nothing scream out to me in this matchup so we'll skip it, but this is going to be a very interesting game to watch.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total South Carolina -13.5 (-115) -570 O41 (-105) Vanderbilt +13.5 (-105) +385 U41 (-115)

We'll take the over at 41 points.

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Georgia -12 (-110) -450 O43 (-110) Tennessee +12 (-110) +325 U43 (-110)

Think Georgia will stop Tennessee's run game and leave them one dimensional like they've done to their first two opponents. We'll take Georgia to cover the spread.

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn at 3 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Auburn -14 (-110) -620 O45 (-115) Arkansas +14 (-110) +410 U45 (-105)

I really like Arkansas's chances to keep this one close in what's shaping up to be a wet, sloppy game. We'll take Arkansas to cover but stay away from the moneyline and total.

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Alabama -23.5 (-110) -1700 O69 (-105) Ole Miss +23.5 (-110) +850 U69 (-115)

Lane Kiffin's been able to put up a lot of points, so despite Saban's record with his disciples, we think Kiffin will have the Rebs closer than 23.5. Ole Miss to cover.

Mississippi State at Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Mississippi State +3 (-105) +130 O58 (-105) Kentucky -3 (-115) -150 U58 (-115)

This might be dumb after seeing Arkansas shut down the Miss State offense but I have a feeling they'll bounce back this week. We'll take Miss State to win and the over at 58.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)

Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)

LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)

Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)

Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)

Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit) Result: +$115





Week 2 Results: