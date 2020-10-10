 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Three
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 09:04:46 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Three

Arkansas fans in DWRRS.
Arkansas fans in DWRRS. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.

Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:

*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas AM at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Florida

-6 (-115)

-240

O58 (-110)

Texas A&M

+6 (-105)

+200

U58 (-110)

Florida didn't cover against South Carolina but we'll try again this week and double down with $200 on the Gators to cover against the Ags. Think this one will be a high scoring game as well so, O58.

LSU at Missouri* at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

LSU

-14.5 (-105)

-600

O54 (-110)

Missouri

+14.5 (-115)

+400

U54 (-110)

Nothing scream out to me in this matchup so we'll skip it, but this is going to be a very interesting game to watch.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

South Carolina

-13.5 (-115)

-570

O41 (-105)

Vanderbilt

+13.5 (-105)

+385

U41 (-115)

We'll take the over at 41 points.

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Georgia

-12 (-110)

-450

O43 (-110)

Tennessee

+12 (-110)

+325

U43 (-110)

Think Georgia will stop Tennessee's run game and leave them one dimensional like they've done to their first two opponents. We'll take Georgia to cover the spread.

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn at 3 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Auburn

-14 (-110)

-620

O45 (-115)

Arkansas

+14 (-110)

+410

U45 (-105)

I really like Arkansas's chances to keep this one close in what's shaping up to be a wet, sloppy game. We'll take Arkansas to cover but stay away from the moneyline and total.

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Alabama

-23.5 (-110)

-1700

O69 (-105)

Ole Miss

+23.5 (-110)

+850

U69 (-115)

Lane Kiffin's been able to put up a lot of points, so despite Saban's record with his disciples, we think Kiffin will have the Rebs closer than 23.5. Ole Miss to cover.

Mississippi State at Kentucky at 6:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Mississippi State

+3 (-105)

+130

O58 (-105)

Kentucky

-3 (-115)

-150

U58 (-115)

This might be dumb after seeing Arkansas shut down the Miss State offense but I have a feeling they'll bounce back this week. We'll take Miss State to win and the over at 58.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)

Result: +$115

Week 2 Results:

Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)

Result: +129

{{ article.author_name }}