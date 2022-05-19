HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 1)
Pregame Stuff
In a surprising move, Arkansas is starting redshirt sophomore right-hander Will McEntire. It will be his first career SEC start. Click here for a story about the change and here to watch HawgBeat's reaction to the news.
Freshman Peyton Stovall is back in the lineup, as well. He missed one weekend with a finger injury, but then remained out of the lineup for longer. It will be his first action since April 29, as he's missed the last nine games.
The two corner outfielders in Game 1 are Zack Gregory and Chris Lanzilli, with Brady Slavens at designated hitter.
Full lineups below.
B-2nd: Alabama 1, Arkansas 0
The Crimson Tide strike first, getting three straight hits to start the second inning. The third was an RBI double by Tommy Seidl.
Arkansas (37-14, 17-10) at Alabama (27-24, 10-16)
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Alabama
Pitching matchup
ARK: R-So. RHP Will McEntire (6 G/4 GS, 1.96 ERA, 25 K/11 BB, 23 IP)
ALA: Jr. RHP Garrett McMillan (13 G/13 GS, 3.51 ERA, 77 K/22 BB, 77 IP)
|Arkansas
|Alabama
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Caden Rose - CF
2. Michael Turner - C
2. William Hamiter - DH
3. Robert Moore - 2B
3. Drew Williamson - 1B
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
4. Dominic Tamez - C
5. Brady Slavens - DH
5. Zane Denton - 3B
6. Braydon Webb - CF
6. Andrew Pinckney - RF
7. Peyton Stovall - 1B
7. Jim Jarvis - SS
8. Jalen Battles - SS
8. Tommy Seidl - LF
9. Zack Gregory - LF
9. Bryce Eblin - 2B
Pitching: RHP Will McEntire
Pitching: RHP Garrett McMillan