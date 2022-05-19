HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

In a surprising move, Arkansas is starting redshirt sophomore right-hander Will McEntire. It will be his first career SEC start. Click here for a story about the change and here to watch HawgBeat's reaction to the news.

Freshman Peyton Stovall is back in the lineup, as well. He missed one weekend with a finger injury, but then remained out of the lineup for longer. It will be his first action since April 29, as he's missed the last nine games.

The two corner outfielders in Game 1 are Zack Gregory and Chris Lanzilli, with Brady Slavens at designated hitter.

Full lineups below.