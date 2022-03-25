HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The only change in Arkansas' lineup is that Van Horn switched the order of Robert Moore and Chris Lanzilli, moving Moore into the cleanup spot and Lanzilli into the 5-hole.

T-1st: Arkansas 2, Missouri 0

Robert Moore starts the scoring with an RBI single. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Brady Slavens battled to a full count before lining out to right field. It was deep enough for a sacrifice fly to drive in a second run.

B-1st: Arkansas 2, Missouri 1

Missouri got a one-out walk, stolen base and wild pitch to set up Torin Montgomery's two-out RBI single.

T-2nd: Arkansas 3, Missouri 1

Arkansas loaded the bases once again in the second inning. This time, Michael Turner put the ball in play for an RBI ground out. That was all it managed, though.

B-2nd: Arkansas 3, Missouri 3

The Tigers loaded the bases with the help of back-to-back bunt singles and they made Arkansas pay with a two-run single by Josh Day to tie the game at 3-3.

---------------------------------------------- Arkansas (16-3, 3-0) at Missouri (12-5, 0-3) First pitch: 6 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Missouri Weather: Sunny/wind, 54 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds WNW 20 mph Rivals Composite Poll Pitching matchup ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (5 G/5 GS, 29 1/3 IP, 3.07 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 38 K/8 BB, .250 opp. avg.) MIZ: Jr. RHP Spencer Miles (4 G/4 GS, 17 1/3 IP, 5.19 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 K/7 BB, .286 opp. avg.)

