 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers (Game 2 - March 26, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 13:53:12 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 2)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The same nine players are starting for Arkansas, but Robert Moore and Michael Turner flipped their spots in the order, as did Jalen Battles and Brady Slavens.

After leaving it as a TBA, Missouri has announced freshman left-hander Tony Neubeck will make his first career start Saturday.

B-1st: Missouri 2, Arkansas 0

Missouri got a couple of singles and then a fly out allowed them to tag up to second and third. That made Carlos Pena's RBI single into a two-run single.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (17-3, 4-0) at Missouri (12-6, 0-4)

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Missouri

Weather: Sunny, 49 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds NW 19 mph

Rivals Composite Poll

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (5 G/5 GS, 26 1/3 IP, 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 K/12 BB, .237 opp. avg.)

MIZ: Fr. LHP Tony Neubeck (6 G/0 GS, 14 IP, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 K/9 BB, .204 opp. avg.)

Key takeaways, box score from Game 1 win at Missouri

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Missouri

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Josh Day - SS

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Ross Lovich - LF

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Tre Morris - DH

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Torin Montgomery - 1B

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Carlos Pena - RF

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. Justin Colon - 3B

7. Brady Slavens - DH

7. Mike Coletta - C

8. Braydon Webb - CF

8. Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Nander de Sedas - 2B

Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith

Pitching: LHP Tony Neubeck

