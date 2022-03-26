HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

The same nine players are starting for Arkansas, but Robert Moore and Michael Turner flipped their spots in the order, as did Jalen Battles and Brady Slavens.

After leaving it as a TBA, Missouri has announced freshman left-hander Tony Neubeck will make his first career start Saturday.