HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 2)
Pregame Stuff
The same nine players are starting for Arkansas, but Robert Moore and Michael Turner flipped their spots in the order, as did Jalen Battles and Brady Slavens.
After leaving it as a TBA, Missouri has announced freshman left-hander Tony Neubeck will make his first career start Saturday.
B-1st: Missouri 2, Arkansas 0
Missouri got a couple of singles and then a fly out allowed them to tag up to second and third. That made Carlos Pena's RBI single into a two-run single.
Arkansas (17-3, 4-0) at Missouri (12-6, 0-4)
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Missouri
Weather: Sunny, 49 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds NW 19 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (5 G/5 GS, 26 1/3 IP, 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 K/12 BB, .237 opp. avg.)
MIZ: Fr. LHP Tony Neubeck (6 G/0 GS, 14 IP, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 K/9 BB, .204 opp. avg.)
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Josh Day - SS
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Ross Lovich - LF
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Tre Morris - DH
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Torin Montgomery - 1B
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Carlos Pena - RF
|
6. Jalen Battles - SS
|
6. Justin Colon - 3B
|
7. Brady Slavens - DH
|
7. Mike Coletta - C
|
8. Braydon Webb - CF
|
8. Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Nander de Sedas - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: LHP Tony Neubeck