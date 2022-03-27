 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers (Game 3 - March 27, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas and Missouri play a rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Follow along as Arkansas and Missouri play a rubber match Sunday afternoon. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

In the midst of a major slump, Brady Slavens is not in the starting lineup today. Instead, freshman Kendall Diggs is the starting designated hitter.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (17-4, 4-1) at Missouri (13-6, 1-4)

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Missouri

Weather: Cloudy, 42 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds NNE 7 mph

Rivals Composite Poll

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5 G/5 GS, 26 2/3 IP, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 29 K/16 BB, .161 opp. avg.)

MIZ: Jr. RHP Austin Marozas (3 G/3 GS, 8 1/3 IP, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 8 K/4 BB, .281 opp. avg.)

Key takeaways, box score from Game 1 win at Missouri

Key takeaways, box score from Game 2 loss at Missouri

MORE FROM HAWGBEAT

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Missouri

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Josh Day - SS

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Ross Lovich - LF

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Tre Morris - C

4. Robert Moore - 2B

4. Torin Montgomery - DH

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Carlos Pena - RF

6. Kendall Diggs - DH

6. Justin Colon - 3B

7. Braydon Webb - CF

7. Luke Mann - 1B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Nander de Sedas - 2B

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Austin Marozas

