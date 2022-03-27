HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
In the midst of a major slump, Brady Slavens is not in the starting lineup today. Instead, freshman Kendall Diggs is the starting designated hitter.
Arkansas (17-4, 4-1) at Missouri (13-6, 1-4)
First pitch: 1 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Missouri
Weather: Cloudy, 42 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds NNE 7 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5 G/5 GS, 26 2/3 IP, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 29 K/16 BB, .161 opp. avg.)
MIZ: Jr. RHP Austin Marozas (3 G/3 GS, 8 1/3 IP, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 8 K/4 BB, .281 opp. avg.)
Key takeaways, box score from Game 1 win at Missouri
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Josh Day - SS
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Ross Lovich - LF
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Tre Morris - C
|
4. Robert Moore - 2B
|
4. Torin Montgomery - DH
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Carlos Pena - RF
|
6. Kendall Diggs - DH
|
6. Justin Colon - 3B
|
7. Braydon Webb - CF
|
7. Luke Mann - 1B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Nander de Sedas - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Austin Marozas