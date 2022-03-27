HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Missouri (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

In the midst of a major slump, Brady Slavens is not in the starting lineup today. Instead, freshman Kendall Diggs is the starting designated hitter.

MORE FROM HAWGBEAT

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.