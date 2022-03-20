HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Kentucky (Game 3)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is using the same starting lineup for the third straight game. Full lineups are listed below.
B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Kentucky 0
The first six Razorbacks were retired in order on just 21 pitches, but Jalen Battles broke up the perfect game with a line drive single up the middle. Braydon Webb followed by ending the shutout, launching a two-run homer into the Hog Pen.
B-4th: Arkansas 3, Kentucky 0
The Razorbacks manufactured a run in the fourth. Robert Moore drew a leadoff walk, stole second and moved to third when the throw to second went into center. That set the stage for a safety squeeze bunt perfectly executed by Jalen Battles for an RBI single.
T-7th: Arkansas 3, Kentucky 1
Ryan Ritter ends the shutout by launching a solo home run into the Hog Pen. It was the first hit Evan Taylor has allowed this season.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (15-3) vs. Kentucky (14-6)
First pitch: noon CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: Sunny, 68 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds SSW 10 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4 G/4 GS, 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 21 K/12 BB, 20 1/3 IP)
KENT: Sr. LHP Tyler Bosma (3 G/3 GS, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 17 K/4 BB, 15 IP)
|Arkansas
|Kentucky
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Ryan Ritter - SS
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Chase Estep - 3B
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Jake Plastiak - 1B
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Hunter Jump - DH
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Adam Fogel - RF
|
6. Brady Slavens - DH
|
6. Kirk Leibert - LF
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Daniel Harris IV - 2B
|
8. Braydon Webb - CF
|
8. Alonzo Rubalcaba - C
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. John Thrasher - CF
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: Sr. LHP Tyler Bosma
|Stat
|Kentucky
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.312
|
.279
|
Slugging percentage
|
.496
|
.465
|
On-base percentage
|
.413
|
.391
|
Home runs
|
24
|
22
|
Runs/game
|
8.5
|
7.4
|
ERA
|
5.50
|
3.06
|
WHIP
|
1.56
|
1.18
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
11.31
|
10.81
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
2.72
|
2.73
|
Fielding percentage
|
.974
|
.987
|
Stolen bases/game
|
1.10
|
0.61