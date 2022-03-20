HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Kentucky (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is using the same starting lineup for the third straight game. Full lineups are listed below.

B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Kentucky 0

The first six Razorbacks were retired in order on just 21 pitches, but Jalen Battles broke up the perfect game with a line drive single up the middle. Braydon Webb followed by ending the shutout, launching a two-run homer into the Hog Pen.

B-4th: Arkansas 3, Kentucky 0

The Razorbacks manufactured a run in the fourth. Robert Moore drew a leadoff walk, stole second and moved to third when the throw to second went into center. That set the stage for a safety squeeze bunt perfectly executed by Jalen Battles for an RBI single.

T-7th: Arkansas 3, Kentucky 1

Ryan Ritter ends the shutout by launching a solo home run into the Hog Pen. It was the first hit Evan Taylor has allowed this season.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups Arkansas Kentucky 1. Cayden Wallace - 3B 1. Ryan Ritter - SS 2. Peyton Stovall - 1B 2. Chase Estep - 3B 3. Michael Turner - C 3. Jake Plastiak - 1B 4. Chris Lanzilli - RF 4. Hunter Jump - DH 5. Robert Moore - 2B 5. Adam Fogel - RF 6. Brady Slavens - DH 6. Kirk Leibert - LF 7. Jalen Battles - SS 7. Daniel Harris IV - 2B 8. Braydon Webb - CF 8. Alonzo Rubalcaba - C 9. Zack Gregory - LF 9. John Thrasher - CF Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins Pitching: Sr. LHP Tyler Bosma