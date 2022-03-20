 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Game 3 - March 20, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Kentucky (Game 3)

Arkansas is going for the sweep of Kentucky on Sunday.
Arkansas is going for the sweep of Kentucky on Sunday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is using the same starting lineup for the third straight game. Full lineups are listed below.

B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Kentucky 0

The first six Razorbacks were retired in order on just 21 pitches, but Jalen Battles broke up the perfect game with a line drive single up the middle. Braydon Webb followed by ending the shutout, launching a two-run homer into the Hog Pen.

B-4th: Arkansas 3, Kentucky 0

The Razorbacks manufactured a run in the fourth. Robert Moore drew a leadoff walk, stole second and moved to third when the throw to second went into center. That set the stage for a safety squeeze bunt perfectly executed by Jalen Battles for an RBI single.

T-7th: Arkansas 3, Kentucky 1

Ryan Ritter ends the shutout by launching a solo home run into the Hog Pen. It was the first hit Evan Taylor has allowed this season.

Arkansas (15-3) vs. Kentucky (14-6)

First pitch: noon CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: Sunny, 68 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds SSW 10 mph

Rivals Composite Poll

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4 G/4 GS, 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 21 K/12 BB, 20 1/3 IP)

KENT: Sr. LHP Tyler Bosma (3 G/3 GS, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 17 K/4 BB, 15 IP)

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Kentucky

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Ryan Ritter - SS

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Chase Estep - 3B

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Jake Plastiak - 1B

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Hunter Jump - DH

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Adam Fogel - RF

6. Brady Slavens - DH

6. Kirk Leibert - LF

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Daniel Harris IV - 2B

8. Braydon Webb - CF

8. Alonzo Rubalcaba - C

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. John Thrasher - CF

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: Sr. LHP Tyler Bosma
Arkansas-Kentucky Stat Comparison
Stat Kentucky Arkansas

Batting average

.312

.279

Slugging percentage

.496

.465

On-base percentage

.413

.391

Home runs

24

22

Runs/game

8.5

7.4

ERA

5.50

3.06

WHIP

1.56

1.18

Strikeouts/9 innings

11.31

10.81

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

2.72

2.73

Fielding percentage

.974

.987

Stolen bases/game

1.10

0.61

