 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Little Rock Trojans (Game 1 - March 29, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-29 13:40:44 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Little Rock (Game 1)

Follow along as Arkansas and Little Rock play the first of their two-game midweek series Tuesday night.
Follow along as Arkansas and Little Rock play the first of their two-game midweek series Tuesday night. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Right-hander Mark Adamiak will make his third career start Tuesday night. He has previously started games against Omaha and Grambling.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (18-4, 5-1 SEC) vs. Little Rock (11-10, 1-5 Sun Belt)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: mostly cloudy/wind, 72 degrees, 2% chance of precipitation, winds S 20 mph

Pitching matchup

ARK: R-So. RHP Mark Adamiak (4 G/2 GS, 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8 K/3 BB, 8 2/3 IP)

UALR: So. RHP Jacob Weatherly (8 G/4 GS, 5.96 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 15 K/11 BB, 22 2/3 IP)

Arkansas-Little Rock Stat Comparison
Stat Little Rock Arkansas

Batting average

.311

.272

Slugging percentage

.462

.438

On-base percentage

.391

.383

Home runs

16

24

Runs/game

6.2

7.0

ERA

4.65

3.29

WHIP

1.47

1.22

Strikeouts/9 innings

7.88

10.99

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

1.58

2.82

Fielding percentage

.960

.986

Stolen bases/game

1.81

0.68

