HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Little Rock (Game 1)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
Right-hander Mark Adamiak will make his third career start Tuesday night. He has previously started games against Omaha and Grambling.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (18-4, 5-1 SEC) vs. Little Rock (11-10, 1-5 Sun Belt)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: mostly cloudy/wind, 72 degrees, 2% chance of precipitation, winds S 20 mph
Week 6 SEC Scoreboard, Standings
Pitching matchup
ARK: R-So. RHP Mark Adamiak (4 G/2 GS, 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8 K/3 BB, 8 2/3 IP)
UALR: So. RHP Jacob Weatherly (8 G/4 GS, 5.96 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 15 K/11 BB, 22 2/3 IP)
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Stat
|Little Rock
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.311
|
.272
|
Slugging percentage
|
.462
|
.438
|
On-base percentage
|
.391
|
.383
|
Home runs
|
16
|
24
|
Runs/game
|
6.2
|
7.0
|
ERA
|
4.65
|
3.29
|
WHIP
|
1.47
|
1.22
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
7.88
|
10.99
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
1.58
|
2.82
|
Fielding percentage
|
.960
|
.986
|
Stolen bases/game
|
1.81
|
0.68