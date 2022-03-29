HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Little Rock (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Right-hander Mark Adamiak will make his third career start Tuesday night. He has previously started games against Omaha and Grambling.

---------------------------------------------- Arkansas (18-4, 5-1 SEC) vs. Little Rock (11-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Weather: mostly cloudy/wind, 72 degrees, 2% chance of precipitation, winds S 20 mph Rivals Composite Poll Week 6 SEC Scoreboard, Standings Pitching matchup ARK: R-So. RHP Mark Adamiak (4 G/2 GS, 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8 K/3 BB, 8 2/3 IP) UALR: So. RHP Jacob Weatherly (8 G/4 GS, 5.96 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 15 K/11 BB, 22 2/3 IP)

