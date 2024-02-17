Head coach Dave Van Horn spent a good portion of the fall and preseason letting reporters know that he thinks Helfrick is as good of a freshman catcher as he's had at Arkansas since James McCann, who will be entering his 10th season of Major League Baseball this spring.

Saturday marked a successful 19th birthday for Arkansas freshman catcher Ryder Helfrick, who earned his first collegiate start and hit his first home run as a Razorback during a 15-5 run-rule win over James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

In his first game as a college baseball player, Helfrick reached base three times and he drove a 367-foot laser to left field for a solo homer — the first of his career — in the bottom of the fourth inning. Van Horn elected to praise Helfrick for his defense first in the postgame press conference, though.

"First off talk about his defense," Van Horn said. "I thought he caught great today. Blocked everything, looked great receiving, kept balls in or close to the strike zone as good as you could, in my opinion. The first at bat, he almost got the lefty.

"The second at bat, he just seemed like he was on it — the fastball or that changeup or whatever he was throwing at us. He left one up and he hammered it, hit it about 105 mph. Basically just a high line drive that got out of here quick. So that’s a good birthday — start your first college game, hit a home run. Probably going to get a good meal tonight, too, I’m guessing."

Helfrick earned the second out of the game by throwing out JMU leadoff batter Mason Dunaway in the top of the first inning. While third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott had to make a nice play at third, Helfrick got the throw there on time to start his day right.

Although the Razorbacks have four legit catchers who could start — Helfrick, Hudson White, Parker Rowland, Hudson Polk — it was the freshman who earned the start in Game 2 of the season after White started Friday's 6-4 win.

"Everyday you just talk with them," Helfrick said of the other catchers. "You find out what they think, how they catch. Especially coming from high school to here where every pitcher throws hard.

"Every pitcher is a little different. You definitely learn a lot from them from that. I think it’s just picking their brains for the most part. Just figuring out what made them successful in the past and why they’re doing so good now.”