It took a full 40 minutes to do so, but the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) took down the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) with an 86-77 victory on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

El Ellis led all scorers with 17 points. Four other Razorbacks — Devo Davis (16), Trevon Brazile (11), Khalif Battle (13) and Makhi Mitchell (15) all joined him in double-digit scoring.

Old Dominion, which had made just eight three pointers in its first two games, shot 47.8% from beyond the arc. The Monarchs hit 11 threes in the game.

The Hogs shot 50.8% from the field and 42.1% from three. Free throws were a problem, though, as Arkansas shot 62.1% from the line.

Here are the highlights from Monday's contest.