The Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) with a 34-22 victory on Saturday inside AT&T Stadium.

For the majority of the game, the only points the Razorbacks could muster came from the leg of kicker Cam Little, who kicked field goals from 52, 50 and 25 yards, and Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson also had an interception return for a touchdown to open the second half.

The Hogs only gained 173 yards of offense in the game. The lone touchdown for the offense came late in the fourth quarter, as KJ Jefferson found Andrew Armstrong for a 48-yard strike down the middle to cut the deficit to 34-22.

One main issue for the offense was the play of the offensive line. The unit consistently failed to protect Jefferson, who was sacked seven times in the game.

There aren't many of them, but here are the highlights from Arkansas' loss to Texas A&M.