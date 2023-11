FAYETTEVILLE — Bud Walton Arena was an absolute madhouse on Wednesday as the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) downed the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), 80-75.

It was a tight game throughout the first half, as the two teams danced with the lead before the Hogs took a one-point advantage into the locker room.

Throughout the second half, Arkansas stretched the lead to as many as 14 points en route to the win.

Khalif Battle was the driving force for the Hogs, leading scoring with 21 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Trevon Brazile (19) joined him in double-figure scoring and he also had a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s massive win over Duke.