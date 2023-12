LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) took home a close 69-66 win over the Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock on Saturday.

The Hogs' defensive struggles continued, as Lipscomb shot 38.8% from the field and 23.3% from beyond the arc. Arkansas shot 52.6% from the field as a team and 33.3% from three.

Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield made his debut for the Razorbacks after he received a waiver from the NCAA to play the rest of the season on Friday. He finished with just two points, three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of play.

Tramon Mark was the leading scorer for Arkansas, scoring 17 points in the game. Makhi Mitchell (12) and Jalen Graham (11) joined him in double-figure scoring.

The Razorbacks outrebounded Lipscomb 35-34 and forced nine turnovers in the game while committing 14 of their own.

Arkansas stretched its lead all the way out to as many as 19 in the second half, but a 21-2 run by Lipsomb brought the Bisons right back into the game.

A missed three from Lipscomb's Owen McCormack at the buzzer would seal the win for the Razorbacks.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest.