HawgBeat - Hog assistants reported as top candidates as coaching carousel turns

The Razorbacks found out Sunday that they won't be immune from this year's coaching carousel, which is much more active than media assumed it would be due to COVID-19. Since news broke that wide receivers coach Justin Stepp will be taking the same role at his home state university South Carolina, more Razorbacks assistants have been mentioned in connection to open roles at other programs.

First-year Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been mentioned as a candidate at LSU after the firing of Bo Pelini late last month and now, he's being reported by CBS to be one of Steve Sarkisian's top candidates for his defensive coordinator role after the reported "pass" by former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.

The Texas job and Odom's connection to it appear to have serious legs and if he is hired by the Longhorn's they'd be making a big jump in payments for his services. Making the 13th highest salary among Power 5 assistants, Odom's salary now is half a million more than Texas was paying Chris Ash. LSU on the other hand was paying Pelini a full million more than Odom.

When Odom made a splash with a statement win versus Mike Leach's air raid early in the season and then the Hogs nearly beat Auburn, Sam Pittman was asked about raising Odom's pay:

“We’ll do our best. There’s different ways to keep a man. I think he’s happy here, I think his family’s happy here. Obviously if he gets a big-time head coaching job, I’d be ecstatic for him and happy for him but if he doesn’t or doesn’t get the job that he wants, there’s ways to keep a man happy.”

Odom's son, a sophomore linebacker, won a state title this season with Shiloh Christian.

With Odom's name out for the Texas job, there is also discussion about corners coach Sam Carter joining him. Carter is a Houston native and played his college football at TCU.

Hog fans are also on high alert as head of strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker has been a name floated around to join Stepp on Shane Beamer's staff at South Carolina. Walker is in South Carolina today, according to GamecockCentral. Walker was an assistant director in the S&C program at Georgia before Pittman hired him to take on the department in Fayetteville. Unlike Stepp, Walker isn't a South Carolina native, but he was at Georgia during Beamer's two years in Athens.

Stay locked on HawgBeat for breaking news.