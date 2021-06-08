Hogs add versatile forward from Wichita State

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

After a quiet few weeks in the portal, Arkansas added another player Tuesday in Wichita State transfer Trey Wade.

Wade spent the last two seasons with the Shockers, averaging 7.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 31.8 percent from three-point range.

“We’re very excited to welcome Trey Wade for the Arkansas Razorbacks,” head coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. “He brings a tremendous amount of experience, he has played in the NCAA postseason and he is very versatile. He plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor and will be an excellent addition to the program.”

Before ending up at Wichita State, Wade began his career at UTEP. He redshirted his first year in college before averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Miners in 2017-18.

Following that season, he decided to go the junior college route and helped South Plains J.C. to a No. 2 national ranking. That caught the attention of Wichita State, where he helped the Shockers reach the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Wade will serve as a versatile forward who can step out and stretch the floor for Arkansas. A competent rebounder and ball-handler, Wade can play outside-in for the Razorbacks.

Wade initially committed to Nevada, but decided to re-open his commitment and ultimately decided to play for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas now has only one open scholarship remaining for the 2021-22 season. Click here for the scholarship distribution chart.

