 HawgBeat - SEC Hoops Portal Party: Tracking transfers across the conference
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 09:02:08 -0500') }} basketball

SEC Hoops Portal Party: Tracking transfers across the conference

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Several high-profile players have transferred into - and out of - the SEC this offseason.
Several high-profile players have transferred into - and out of - the SEC this offseason.

Transfers have existed in college basketball since the beginning of the sport, but they have quickly exploded to levels never before seen.

There are more than 1,400 players in the NCAA's transfer portal - which was created about 2.5 years ago to better facilitate the process for athletes and coaches alike - and some of them have the potential to make an immediate impact at a new program.

In fact, the portal has become a go-to venue for coaches to completely turn over their rosters in one offseason. With that in mind, HawgBeat decided to take a look at transfers across the SEC.

As of April 29, the conference has seen 60 scholarship players enter the portal from its 14 programs and another 43 players transfer in this year. Every team in the SEC has landed at least one transfer and all but one - Alabama - has seen at least one player leave its program via the portal.

(That could potentially change for the Crimson Tide, who would be one over the scholarship limit if Joshua Primo and Jaden Shackelford each return for another season. Both have declared for the NBA Draft while also preserving their college eligibility.)

However, it's worth mentioning that the high number of transfers has also been effected by the NCAA's decision to grant blanket eligibility relief to all players. That means seniors can return to school for another year.

Included in the SEC's 60 transfers are 13 seniors who are pursuing that extra year of eligibility elsewhere. Several of the incoming transfers have also taken advantage of that rule to get a year in a major conference.

About half of the players leaving SEC programs are transferring down to a smaller conference, with the other half either undecided or landing at another power conference. The SEC has also added more transfers from power conferences (25) than those from a smaller conference (18). That includes five players who transferred within the SEC:

~Tye Fagan: Georgia --> Ole Miss
~Ethan Henderson: Arkansas --> Texas A&M
~Xavier Pinson: Missouri --> LSU
~Justin Powell: Auburn --> Tennessee
~Desi Sills: Arkansas --> Auburn

The two charts below are a complete breakdown of how many transfers each SEC team has lost and brought in this year. Under them is a player-by-player breakdown that includes each guy's statistics, accomplishments and other tidbits...

SEC Hoops Transfers - Departures
Team Transfers (seniors) Power Conf. Other School Undecided

Alabama

0 (0)

0

0

0

Arkansas

2 (0)

2

0

0

Auburn

4 (0)

1

3

0

Florida

4 (0)

2

2

0

Georgia

6 (0)

1

3

2

Kentucky

2 (0)

2

0

0

LSU

3 (1)

1

2

0

Miss. St.

4 (1)

1

1

2

Missouri

6 (2)

2

2

2

Ole Miss

5 (2)

0

3

2

S. Carolina

6 (0)

1

2

3

Tennessee

4 (1)

0

2

2

Texas A&M

8 (3)

0

5

3

Vanderbilt

6 (3)

2

4

0

TOTALS

60 (13)

15

29

16
SEC Hoops Transfers - Additions
Team Transfers Power Conf. Other School

Alabama

2

1

1

Arkansas

4

2

2

Auburn

4

2

2

Florida

4

2

2

Georgia

4

2

2

Kentucky

2

1

1

LSU

3

2

1

Mississippi St.

2

2

0

Missouri

3

1

2

Ole Miss

3

3

0

South Carolina

4

1

3

Tennessee

1

1

0

Texas A&M

4

3

1

Vanderbilt

3

2

1

TOTALS

43

25

18

Team-by-Team Breakdown

Alabama

DEPARTURES

NONE

ADDITIONS

Nimari Burnett - Texas Tech (STORY)
STATS: 12 G/0 GS, 17.7 min., 5.3 pts. (28.0 FG%, 17.4 3PT%, 88.9 FT%), 1.8 reb., 0.9 ast., 1.4 stl.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 39 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 2020 McDonald’s All-American… 0 starts in 1 season at Texas Tech

Noah Gurley - Furman (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/25 GS, 29.2 min., 15.4 pts. (48.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT%, 69.1 FT%), 5.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.1 blk.
NOTES: 2-time All-Southern, Southern All-Freshman Team… Also averaged 14.3 ppg in 2019-20… 83 starts in 3 seasons at Furman

————————

Arkansas

DEPARTURES

Ethan Henderson - Texas A&M (STORY)
STATS: 18 G/0 GS, 6.1 min., 1.2 pts. (71.4 FG%, 25.0 FT%), 1.3 reb., 0.7 blk.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 29 PF in Class of 2018… 6 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas

Desi Sills - Auburn (STORY)
STATS: 32 G/15 GS, 20.7 min., 7.5 pts. (43.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 67.6 FT%), 2.7 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.0 stl.
NOTES: 2020-21 Preseason All-SEC… 3-star recruit, No. 48 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.6 ppg in 2019-20… 47 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas

ADDITIONS

Kamani Johnson - Little Rock (STORY)
STATS (2019-20): 31 G/28 GS, 27.7 min., 11.0 pts. (51.3 FG%, 72.7 FT%), 6.7 reb., 2.2 ast.
NOTES: Midyear transfer… 2020 third-team All-Sun Belt… 43 starts in 2 seasons at Little Rock

Chris Lykes - Miami (FL) (STORY)
STATS (2019-20): 26 G/24 GS, 30.1 min., 15.4 pts. (43.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT%, 81.4 FT%), 2.1 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.1 stl.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 78 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Played just 2 games in 2020-21 because of injury… Also averaged 16.2 ppg in 2018-19… 68 starts in 4 seasons at Miami (FL)

Au’Diese Toney - Pitt (STORY)
STATS: 16 G/16 GS, 34.9 min., 14.4 pts. (46.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 5.9 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.3 stl.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2018… 69 starts in 3 seasons at Pitt

Stanley Umude - South Dakota (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/25 GS, 32.3 min., 21.5 pts. (46.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT%, 79.9 FT%), 7.0 reb., 3.0 ast.
NOTES: 3-time All-Summit League… Also averaged 16.7 ppg in 2019-20 and 14.4 ppg in 2018-19… 75 starts in 4 seasons at South Dakota

————————

Auburn

DEPARTURES

Javon Franklin - South Alabama
STATS: 23 G/0 GS, 5.4 min., 1.3 pts. (37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 50.0 FT%), 1.6 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Holmes C.C. … 3-star recruit in Class of 2017 (HS) and Class of 2019 (JUCO)… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Auburn

Jamal Johnson - UAB (STORY)
STATS: 27 G/13 GS, 25.6 min., 9.4 pts. (36.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT%, 73.1 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.3 ast.
NOTES: Began career at Memphis… 4-star, No. 110 overall recruit in Class of 2017… 26 starts in 1 season at Memphis, 13 starts in 2 seasons at Auburn

Tyrell Jones - South Alabama (STORY)
STATS: 7 G/3 GS, 11.3 min., 3.3 pts. (25.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 1.3 reb., 1.1 ast.
NOTES: Transferred midseason… 4-star, No. 99 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 3 starts in 2 seasons at Auburn

Justin Powell - Tennessee (STORY)
STATS: 10 G/7 GS, 27.6 min., 11.7 min. (42.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 76.5 FT%), 6.1 reb., 4.7 ast.
NOTES: Missed most of freshman season because of a concussion… 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2020… 7 starts in 1 season at Auburn

ADDITIONS

Wendell Green Jr. - Eastern Kentucky (STORY)
STATS: 29 G/25 GS, 30.5 min., 15.8 pts. (39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT%, 76.9 FT%), 3.4 reb., 5.0 ast., 1.6 stl.
NOTES: 2021 first-team All-OVC… 3-star recruit, No. 35 PG in Class of 2020… 25 starts in 1 season at Eastern Kentucky

Zep Jasper - College of Charleston (STORY)
STATS: 19 G/19 GS, 32.7 min., 15.6 pts. (43.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT%, 87.5 FT%), 3.7 reb., 2.6 ast.
NOTES: 2021 second-team All-CAA, 2021 CAA All-Defensive Team… 63 starts in 3 seasons at College of Charleston

Walker Kessler - North Carolina (STORY)
STATS: 29 G/0 GS, 8.8 min., 4.4 pts. (57.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 53.7 FT%), 3.2 reb., 0.9 blk.
NOTES: 5-star, No. 24 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at North Carolina

Desi Sills - Arkansas (STORY)
STATS: 32 G/15 GS, 20.7 min., 7.5 pts. (43.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 67.6 FT%), 2.7 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.0 stl.
NOTES: 2020-21 Preseason All-SEC… 3-star recruit, No. 48 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.6 ppg in 2019-20… 47 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas

————————

Florida

DEPARTURES

Ques Glover - Samford (STORY)
STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 8.4 min., 2.5 pts. (39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 90.9 FT%), 0.8 reb., 0.7 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Florida

Noah Locke - Louisville (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 29.0 min., 10.6 pts. (42.5 FG%, 40.4 3PT%, 77.8 FT%), 2.4 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 64 overall recruit in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.6 ppg in 2019-20… 79 starts in 3 seasons at Florida

Osayi Osifo - Jacksonville (STORY)
STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 10.0 min., 1.9 pts. (55.6 FG%, 47.1 FT%), 2.6 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Eastern Florida State C.C. … 0 starts in 1 season at Florida

Omar Payne - Illinois (STORY)
STATS: 24 G/8 GS, 15.7 min., 3.8 pts. (75.0 FG%, 57.1 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.2 blk.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 56 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 15 starts in 2 seasons at Florida

ADDITIONS

CJ Felder - Boston College (STORY)
STATS: 19 G/17 GS, 27.8 min., 9.7 pts. (45.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT%, 62.2 FT%), 5.9 reb., 0.9 ast., 1.0 stl., 2.2 blk.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 50 SF in Class of 2019… 35 starts in 2 seasons at Boston College

Phlandrous Fleming - Charleston Southern (STORY)
STATS: 18 G/18 GS, 34.2 min., 20.1 pts. (39.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT%, 77.9 FT%), 7.4 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.8 stl., 0.9 blk.
NOTES: 2-time All-Big South, 2-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year… Also averaged 17.7 ppg in 2019-20, 12.5 ppg in 2018-19 and 10.6 ppg in 2017-18… 86 starts in 4 seasons at Charleston Southern

Myreon Jones - Penn State (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 30.3 min., 15.3 pts. (39.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT%, 77.3 FT%), 2.7 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.3 stl.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 38 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 13.3 ppg in 2019-20… 48 starts in 3 seasons at Penn State

Brandon McKissic - UMKC (STORY)
STATS: 18 G/17 GS, 34.0 min., 17.2 pts. (50.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 3.7 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.5 stl.
NOTES: 2021 second-team All-Summit League, 2021 Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, 2-time WAC All-Defensive Team… 3-star recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 11.0 ppg in 2019-20 and 10.5 ppg in 2018-19… 86 starts in 4 seasons at UMKC

————————

Georgia

DEPARTURES

Christian Brown - Tennessee State
STATS: 17 G/1 GS, 11.4 min., 4.4 pts. (43.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 2.5 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 65 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at Georgia

Toumani Camara - Dayton (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/25 GS, 28.4 min., 12.8 pts. (48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT%, 62.1 FT%), 7.7 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.2 stl., 1.1 blk.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 126 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 48 starts in 2 seasons at Georgia

Tye Fagan - Ole Miss (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/25 GS, 22.2 min., 9.2 pts. (58.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT%, 55.6 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.1 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2018… 28 starts in 3 seasons at Georgia

Mikal Starks - undecided
STATS: 18 G/0 GS, 5.6 min., 0.2 pts. (20.0 FG%), 0.7 reb., 0.7 ast.
NOTES: Began career at Eastern Florida State C.C. … 3-star recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at Georgia

Jaykwon Walton - Shelton State J.C.
STATS (2019-20): 7 G/0 GS, 5.4 min., 2.1 pts. (45.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT%, 100.0 FT%), 0.4 reb., 0.3 ast.
NOTES: Transferred midseason… 4-star, No. 87 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Georgia

Sahvir Wheeler - undecided/exploring NBA Draft (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/26 GS, 34.8 min., 14.0 pts. (39.9 FG%, 22.5 3PT%, 73.8 FT%), 3.8 reb., 7.4 ast., 1.7 stl.
NOTES: 2021 second-team All-SEC… 4-star, No. 91 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 43 starts in 2 seasons at Georgia

ADDITIONS

Jabri Abdur-Rahim - Virginia (STORY)
STATS: 8 G/0 GS, 4.6 min., 0.9 pts. (20.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT%, 100.0 FT%), 0.3 reb., 0.3 ast.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 45 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at Virginia

Noah Baumann - USC (STORY)
STATS: 31 G/1 GS, 11.0 min., 3.6 pts. (42.3 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 45.5 FT%), 0.9 reb.
NOTES: Began career at San Jose State… Sat out 2019-20 because of transfer rules… Averaged 10.8 ppg in 2018-19 at SJSU… 44 starts in 2 seasons at SJSU, 1 start in 1 season at USC

Braelen Bridges - Illinois-Chicago (STORY)
STATS: 18 G/3 GS, 19.1 min., 9.9 pts. (65.2 FG%, 59.6 FT%), 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast.
NOTES: 37 starts in 2 seasons at UIC

Jailyn Ingram - Florida Atlantic (STORY)
STATS: 22 G/15 GS, 24.0 min., 12.4 pts. (44.1 FG%, 45.2 3PT%, 74.2 FT%), 6.0 reb., 1.7 ast.
NOTES: Also averaged 12.0 ppg in 2019-20 and 18.9 ppg (in 10 games) in 2018-19… Missed most of 2018-19 season with torn ACL… 105 starts in 5 seasons at FAU

————————

Kentucky

DEPARTURES

Devin Askew - Texas (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/20 GS, 29.0 min., 6.5 pts. (34.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 2.6 reb., 2.9 ast.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 33 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 20 starts in 1 season at Kentucky

Cam’Ron Fletcher - Florida State (STORY)
STATS: 9 G/1 GS, 6.6 min., 1.7 pts. (53.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 0.0 FT%), 1.7 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 49 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 1 start in 1 season at Kentucky

ADDITIONS

Kellan Grady - Davidson (STORY)
STATS: 22 G/22 GS, 34.4 min., 17.1 pts. (47.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT%, 67.6 FT%), 4.6 reb., 2.4 ast.
NOTES: 4-time All-A-10, 2018 A-10 Rookie of the Year… 4-star, No. 65 overall recruit in Class of 2017… 2,002 career points… Also averaged 17.2 ppg in 2019-20, 17.3 ppg in 2018-19 and 18.0 ppg in 2017-18)… 113 starts in 4 seasons at Davidson

Oscar Tshiebwe - West Virginia (STORY)
STATS (2019-20): 31 G/31 GS, 23.2 min., 11.2 pts. (55.2 FG%, 70.8 FT%), 9.3 reb., 1.0 blk.
NOTES: Midseason transfer… 2020 second-team All-Big 12, 2020 Big 12 All-Freshman Team… 5-star, No. 26 overall recruit in Class of 2019… Also averaged 8.5 ppg and 7.8 rpg (in 10 games) in 2020-21… 41 starts in 2 seasons at West Virginia

————————

LSU

DEPARTURES

Jalen Cook - Tulane
STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 7.5 min., 3.1 pts. (45.7 FG%), 0.8 reb., 0.8 ast., 0.8 stl.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 123 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 2019 Mr. Louisiana Basketball… 0 starts in 1 season at LSU

Aundre Hyatt - Rutgers (STORY)
STATS: 24 G/15 GS, 16.0 min., 4.2 pts. (44.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT%), 3.1 reb.
NOTES: 4-star recruit in Class of 2018… Redshirted in 2018-19… 17 starts in 2 seasons at LSU

Charles Manning Jr.* - South Alabama (STORY)
STATS (2019-20): 19 G/3 GS, 22.5 min., 7.9 pts. (50.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT%, 68.0 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.1 blk.
NOTES: Transferred midseason… 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… 4 starts in 2 seasons at LSU

ADDITIONS

Tari Eason - Cincinnati (STORY)
STATS: 23 G/8 GS, 19.6 min., 7.3 pts. (46.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT%, 57.4 FT%), 5.9 reb., 1.3 ast., 1.2 stl., 1.3 blk.
NOTES: 2021 AAC All-Freshman Team… 4-star, No. 57 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 8 starts in 1 season at Cincinnati

Seneca Knight - San Jose State
STATS (2019-20): 31 G/30 GS, 32.3 min., 17.1 pts. (40.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT%, 77.2 FT%), 5.7 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.0 stl.
NOTES: 2020 third-team All-MWC… Opted out after 4 games in 2020-21… 51 starts in 3 seasons at SJSU

Xavier Pinson - Missouri (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/26 GS, 25.6 min., 13.6 pts. (38.6 FG%, 33.6 3PT%, 83.7 FT%), 2.7 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.1 stl.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 36 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 11.1 ppg in 2019-20… 49 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri

————————

Mississippi State

DEPARTURES

Jalen Johnson* - undecided (STORY)
STATS: 24 G/11 GS, 16.4 min., 5.2 pts. (38.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT%, 71.0 FT%), 1.7 reb.
NOTES: Began career at St. Louis, transferred to Louisiana before ending up at Mississippi State… Sat out 2018-19 at Louisiana because of transfer rules… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Also averaged 15.5 ppg at Louisiana in 2019-20… 44 starts in 2 seasons at St. Louis, 33 starts in 1 season at Louisiana, 11 starts in 1 season at Mississippi State

Keondre Montgomery - Alcorn State
STATS: 7 G/0 GS, 2.9 min., 1.3 pts. (28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT%), 0.3 reb., 0.4 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 42 SF in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at Mississippi State

Quinten Post - undecided
STATS: 31 G/0 GS, 8.7 min., 2.8 pts. (41.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 57.1 FT%), 2.1 reb.
NOTES: 0 starts in 2 seasons at Mississippi State

Deivon Smith - Georgia Tech
STATS: 33 G/8 GS, 22.5 min., 5.2 pts. (33.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT%, 61.5 FT%), 3.6 reb., 2.9 ast.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 53 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 8 starts in 1 season at Mississippi State

ADDITIONS

Garrison Brooks - North Carolina (STORY)
STATS: 28 G/25 GS, 28.0 min., 10.2 pts. (46.9 FG%, 60.6 FT%), 6.9 reb., 1.4 ast.
NOTES: 2020 second-team All-ACC, 2020 ACC Most Improved Player, 2020-21 Preseason ACC Player of the Year… 4-star, No. 123 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 16.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg in 2019-20… 108 starts in 4 seasons at North Carolina

D.J. Jeffries - Memphis
STATS: 28 G/11 GS, 25.6 min., 9.9 pts. (44.3 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 56.2 FT%), 5.1 reb., 1.9 ast.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 51 overall recruit in Class of 2019… Also averaged 10.8 ppg in 2019-20… 24 starts in 2 seasons at Memphis

————————

Missouri

DEPARTURES

Parker Braun - Santa Clara (STORY)
STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 9.3 min., 2.8 pts. (60.6 FG%, 61.1 FT%), 1.5 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2018… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Missouri

Drew Buggs* - undecided
STATS: 26 G/0 GS, 13.7 min., 1.8 pts. (31.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT%, 52.2 FT%), 1.2 reb., 1.9 ast.
NOTES: Began career at Hawaii… 87 starts in 3 seasons at Hawaii, 0 starts in 1 season at Missouri

Ed Chang - undecided
STATS (2018-19): 13 G/0 GS, 4.1 min., 1.6 pts. (35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 0.7 reb.
NOTES: Began career at San Diego State, played at Salt Lake C.C. before ending up at Missouri… Never played at Missouri… 3-star recruit in Class of 2018 (HS), 2-star recruit in Class of 2020 (JUCO)… 0 starts in 1 season at San Diego State

Xavier Pinson - LSU (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/26 GS, 25.6 min., 13.6 pts. (38.6 FG%, 33.6 3PT%, 83.7 FT%), 2.7 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.1 stl.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 36 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 11.1 ppg in 2019-20… 49 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri

Mark Smith* - Kansas State (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/24 GS, 29.6 min., 9.7 pts. (37.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT%, 76.5 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.0 stl.
NOTES: Began career at Illinois… 4-star, No. 55 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 10.0 ppg in 2019-20 and 11.4 ppg in 2018-19… 18 starts in 1 season at Illinois, 60 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri

Torrence Watson - Elon (STORY)
STATS: 22 G/0 GS, 7.2 min., 1.8 pts. (32.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 0.6 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 111 overall recruit in Class of 2018… 6 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri

ADDITIONS

Jarron Coleman - Ball State (STORY)
STATS: 13 G/10 GS, 27.0 min., 13.8 pts. (47.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 78.1 FT%), 5.2 reb., 3.2 ast.
NOTES: 2020 MAC Freshman of the Year, 2020 MAC All-Freshman Team… Missed 10 games with injury in 2020-21… 35 starts in 2 seasons at Ball State

Amari Davis - Green Bay (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 35.3 min., 17.2 pts. (42.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT%, 80.4 FT%), 3.7 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.4 stl.
NOTES: 2-time All-Horizon League, 2020 Horizon League Freshman of the Year, 2020 Horizon League All-Freshman Team… 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… Also averaged 15.9 ppg in 2019-20… 51 starts in 2 seasons at Green Bay

DaJuan Gordon - Kansas State (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/22 GS, 28.6 min., 9.1 pts. (37.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT%, 76.2 FT%), 5.5 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.2 stl.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 71 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 33 starts in 2 seasons at Kansas State

————————

Ole Miss

DEPARTURES

KJ Buffen - UAB
STATS: 26 G/21 GS, 22.8 min., 8.4 pts. (49.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 4.5 reb., 1.5 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 42 PF in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.1 ppg in 2019-20… 55 starts in 3 seasons at Ole Miss

Antavion Collum - Cal State-Bakersfield
STATS: 8 G/0 GS, 3.9 min., 1.1 pts. (50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 0.0 FT%), 1.0 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 39 SF in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Ole Miss

Shon Robinson - undecided
STATS: 6 G/0 GS, 3.2 min., 1.3 pts. (30.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%, 40.0 FT%), 0.8 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… Redshirted in 2019-20… 0 starts in 1 season at Ole Miss

Khadim Sy* - undecided
STATS: 14 G/2 GS, 11.1 min., 3.1 pts. (40.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT%, 100.0 FT%), 1.9 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Virginia Tech, played at Dayton State C.C. before ending up at Ole Miss… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016 (HS), 4-star recruit in Class of 2019 (JUCO)… Also averaged 9.0 ppg and 5.5 rpg in 2019-20… 28 starts in 1 season at Virginia Tech, 31 starts in 2 seasons at Ole Miss

Dimencio Vaughn* - Rider
STATS: 16 G/0 GS, 6.8 min., 1.7 pts. (35.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT%, 38.5 FT%), 1.5 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Rider, where he spent 4 years… 2020 All-MAAC… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Also averaged 14.8 ppg in 2019-20, 10.6 ppg in 2018-19 and 16.1 ppg in 2017-18, all at Rider… 68 starts in 4 seasons at Rider, 0 starts in 1 season at Ole Miss

ADDITIONS

Jaemyn Brakefield - Duke (STORY)
STATS: 22 G/2 GS, 12.5 min., 3.5 pts. (40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT%, 41.7 FT%), 2.5 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 44 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 2 starts in 1 season at Duke

Nysier Brooks - Miami (FL) (STORY)
STATS: 27 G/25 GS, 27.4 min., 7.4 pts. (51.7 FG%, 64.1 FT%), 5.8 reb., 1.0 blk.
NOTES: Began career at Cincinnati… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Redshirted in 2019-20 because of transfer rules… 37 starts in 3 seasons at Cincinnati, 25 starts in 1 season at Miami (FL)

Tye Fagan - Georgia (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/25 GS, 22.2 min., 9.2 pts. (58.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT%, 55.6 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.1 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2018… 28 starts in 3 seasons at Georgia

————————

South Carolina

DEPARTURES

Trey Anderson - undecided (STORY)
STATS: 13 G/1 GS, 7.2 min., 2.5 pts. (60.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 50.0 FT%), 1.2 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at South Carolina

Trae Hannibal - Murray State (STORY)
STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 16.6 min., 6.0 pts. (43.8 FG%, 85.0 FT%), 3.2 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.0 stl.
NOTES: 3-star, No. 148 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at South Carolina

Patrick Iriel - undecided (STORY)
STATS: N/A
NOTES: Left the team before the 2020-21 season… 3-star recruit in Class of 2020

Jalyn McCreary - undecided (STORY)
STATS: 17 G/1 GS, 13.2 min., 5.1 pts. (48.7 FG%, 59.1 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.1 blk.
NOTES: 3-star, No. 135 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at South Carolina

Justin Minaya - Providence (STORY)
STATS: 20 G/19 GS, 30.2 min., 7.0 pts. (38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT%, 61.5 FT%), 6.3 reb., 1.8 ast.
NOTES: Received medical redshirt after missing most of 2018-19 season… 3-star recruit in Class of 2017… 75 starts in 4 seasons at South Carolina

TJ Moss - McNeese State (STORY)
STATS: 18 G/5 GS, 18.4 min., 4.3 pts. (33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT%, 78.6 FT%), 1.2 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.0 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2018… 8 starts in 3 seasons at South Carolina

ADDITIONS

Chico Carter Jr. - Murray State (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/9 GS, 24.1 min., 12.7 pts. (50.8 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 81.3 FT%), 1.7 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.1 stl.
NOTES: 11 starts in 2 seasons at Murray State

James Reese V - North Texas (STORY)
STATS: 28 G/28 GS, 31.3 min., 10.9 pts. (41.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT%, 77.4 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.5 stl.
NOTES: Began career at Buffalo, transferred to North Texas… Sat out 2018-19 because of transfer rules… 3 starts in 1 season at Buffalo, 59 starts in 2 seasons at North Texas

Erik Stevenson - Washington (STORY)
STATS: 26 G/23 GS, 26.5 min., 9.3 pts. (35.7 FG%, 29.8 3PT%, 78.9 FT%), 3.6 reb., 2.1 ast., 1.1 stl.
NOTES: Began career at Wichita State… 3-star recruit, No. 50 SG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 11.1 ppg in 2019-20 at Wichita State… 32 starts in 2 seasons at Wichita State, 23 starts in 1 season at Washington

A.J. Wilson - George Mason (STORY)
STATS: 21 G/20 GS, 22.9 min., 7.8 pts. (39.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT%, 50.0 FT%), 5.0 reb., 2.3 blk.
NOTES: 2020 A-10 Most Improved Player, 2021 A-10 All-Defensive Team… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Also averaged 12.2 ppg in 2019-20… 51 starts in 4 seasons at George Mason

————————

Tennessee

DEPARTURES

EJ Anosike* - undecided
STATS: 22 G/0 GS, 8.5 min., 1.7 pts. (34.2 FG%, 60.0 FT%), 1.9 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Sacred Heart… 2-time All-NEC at Sacred Heart… Also averaged 15.7 ppg and 11.6 rpg in 2019-20 and 14.3 ppg in 2018-19, both at Sacred Heart… 63 starts in 3 seasons at Sacred Heart, 0 starts in 1 season at Tennessee

Devonte Gaines - George Mason
STATS: 19 G/0 GS, 3.6 min., 0.7 pts. (22.2 FG%, 50.0 FT%), 0.7 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 46 SF in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at Tennessee

Drew Pember - UNC-Ashville
STATS: 10 G/0 GS, 2.8 min., 0.2 pts. (11.1 FG%), 0.3 reb., 0.4 ast.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 40 PF in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Tennessee

Corey Walker - undecided
STATS: N/A
NOTES: Redshirted in lone season at Tennessee… 4-star, No. 68 overall recruit in Class of 2020

ADDITIONS

Justin Powell - Auburn (STORY)
STATS: 10 G/7 GS, 27.6 min., 11.7 pts. (42.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 76.5 FT%), 6.1 reb., 4.7 ast.
NOTES: Missed most of freshman season because of a concussion… 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2020… 7 starts in 1 season at Auburn

————————

Texas A&M

DEPARTURES

Jonathan Aku - Stephen F. Austin
STATS: 18 G/10 GS, 14.4 min., 1.8 pts. (36.0 FG%, 53.8 FT%), 3.2 reb.
NOTES: 4-star recruit in Class of 2019… 12 starts in 2 seasons at Texas A&M

LaDamien Bradford - Louisiana Tech (STORY)
STATS: 14 G/2 GS, 6.9 min., 0.3 pts. (10.0 FG%, 40.0 FT%), 0.7 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2020… 2 starts in 1 season at Texas A&M

Jay Jay Chandler* - South Alabama
STATS: 17 G/5 GS, 20.3 min., 8.2 pts. (33.8 FG%, 26.4 3PT%, 84.0 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.0 ast.
NOTES: 3-star, No. 142 overall recruit in Class of 2017… 34 starts in 4 seasons at Texas A&M

Savion Flagg* - Sam Houston State (STORY)
STATS: 17 G/8 GS, 26.5 min., 8.8 pts. (40.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT%, 71.9 FT%), 4.5 reb., 2.3 ast.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 37 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 10.4 ppg in 2019-20 and 13.9 ppg in 2018-19… 74 starts in 4 seasons at Texas A&M

Kevin Marfo* - Quinnipiac
STATS: 17 G/8 GS, 12.8 min., 2.6 pts. (46.4 FG%, 70.4 FT%), 3.7 reb.
NOTES: Began career at George Washington, transferred to Quinnipiac before coming to Texas A&M… 2020 second-team All-MAAC… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Redshirted in 2017-18 because of transfer rules… Led NCAA in rebounding at 13.3 rpg in 2019-20 at Quinnipiac… Also averaged 10.2 ppg in 2019-20… 0 starts in 1 season at George Washington, 40 starts in 2 seasons at Quinnipiac, 8 starts in 1 season at Texas A&M

Cashius McNeilly - undecided
STATS: N/A
NOTES: 4-star recruit in Class of 2019… Redshirted because of foot injury in 2019-20, opted out in 2020-21

Emanuel Miller - undecided
STATS: 17 G/13 GS, 31.6 min., 16.2 pts. (57.1 FG%, 81.7 FT%), 8.2 reb., 1.4 ast.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 110 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 38 starts in 2 seasons at Texas A&M

Jaxson Robinson - undecided
STATS: 14 G/4 GS, 9.8 min., 2.1 pts. (35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT%), 1.1 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 61 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 4 starts in 1 season at Texas A&M

ADDITIONS

Javonte Brown-Ferguson - UConn
STATS: 2 G/0 GS, 2.0 min., 2.0 pts. (100.0 FG%), 1.0 reb.
NOTES: Midyear transfer… 4-star recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at UConn

Henry Coleman III - Duke
STATS: 19 G/0 GS, 5.0 min., 1.0 pts. (50.0 FG%), 1.4 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 62 overall recruit in Class of 2020... 0 starts in 1 season at Duke

Ethan Henderson - Arkansas
STATS: 18 G/0 GS, 6.1 min., 1.2 pts. (71.4 FG%, 25.0 FT%), 1.3 reb., 0.7 blk.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 29 PF in Class of 2018… 6 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas

Marcus Williams - Wyoming
STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 31.1 min., 14.8 pts. (45.2 FG%, 33.0 3PT%, 70.5 FT%), 2.5 reb., 4.3 ast., 1.4 stl.
NOTES: 2021 MWC Freshman of the Year, 2021 third-team All-MWC… 3-star recruit in Class of 2020… 24 starts in 1 season at Wyoming

————————

Vanderbilt

DEPARTURES

Clevon Brown* - FIU
STATS: 17 G/11 GS, 19.2 min., 3.4 pts. (48.9 FG%, 50.0 FT%), 2.9 reb.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 119 overall recruit in Class of 2016… Received medical redshirt in 2019-20… 37 starts in 5 seasons at Vanderbilt

Dylan Disu - Texas (STORY)
STATS: 17 G/17 GS, 31.6 min., 15.0 pts. (49.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT%, 73.6 FT%), 9.2 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.1 stl., 1.2 blk.
NOTES: 4-star, No. 128 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 2020-21 season cut short by injury… 48 starts in 2 seasons at Vanderbilt

Maxwell Evans* - TCU (STORY)
STATS: 25 G/20 GS, 25.8 min., 8.5 pts. (45.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT%, 53.1 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.7 ast., 1.0 stl.
NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2017… 67 starts in 4 seasons at Vanderbilt

DJ Harvey* - Detroit (STORY)
STATS: 23 G/10 GS, 19.6 min., 6.3 pts. (38.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT%, 88.9 FT%), 2.9 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Notre Dame… 4-star, No. 51 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Redshirted in 2019-20 because of transfer rules… Also averaged 10.7 ppg in 2018-19… 34 starts in 2 seasons at Notre Dame, 10 starts in 1 season at Vanderbilt

Issac McBride - Oral Roberts
STATS: 21 G/2 GS, 12.4 min., 4.7 pts. (34.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT%, 89.5 FT%), 1.1 reb.
NOTES: Began career at Kansas… Transferred in September before 2019-20 season… 4-star, No. 106 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 2 starts in 1 season at Vanderbilt

Ejike Obinna - St. Joe’s
STATS: 19 G/4 GS, 8.0 min., 1.9 pts. (46.7 FG%, 80.0 FT%), 1.9 reb.
NOTES: 3-star, No. 140 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Redshirted in 2018-19… 33 starts in 3 seasons at Vanderbilt

ADDITIONS

Rodney Chatman - Dayton (STORY)
STATS: 12 G/11 GS, 32.3 min., 7.9 pts. (44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT%, 53.1 FT%), 2.6 reb., 3.8 ast., 1.8 stl.
NOTES: Began career at UT-Chattanooga, transferred to Dayton… Sat out 2018-19 season because of transfer rules… Also averaged 13.3 ppg in 2017-18 at Chattanooga… 31 starts in 2 seasons at Chattanooga, 42 starts in 2 seasons at Dayton

Terren Frank - TCU (STORY)
STATS: 14 G/0 GS, 8.6 min., 1.9 pts. (40.7 FG%), 0.9 reb.
NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 46 PF in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at TCU

Liam Robbins - Minnesota (STORY)
STATS: 23 G/23 GS, 24.7 min., 11.7 pts. (44.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT%, 69.4 FT%), 6.6 reb., 1.1 ast., 2.7 blk.
NOTES: Began career at Drake, transferred to Minnesota… 2020 second-team All-MVC, 2020 MVC All-Defensive Team at Drake… Also averaged 14.1 ppg in 2019-20 at Drake… 36 starts in 2 seasons at Drake, 23 starts in 1 season at Minnesota

