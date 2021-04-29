HawgBeat - SEC Hoops Portal Party: Tracking transfers across the conference

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Several high-profile players have transferred into - and out of - the SEC this offseason. (USA TODAY Sports)

Transfers have existed in college basketball since the beginning of the sport, but they have quickly exploded to levels never before seen. There are more than 1,400 players in the NCAA's transfer portal - which was created about 2.5 years ago to better facilitate the process for athletes and coaches alike - and some of them have the potential to make an immediate impact at a new program. In fact, the portal has become a go-to venue for coaches to completely turn over their rosters in one offseason. With that in mind, HawgBeat decided to take a look at transfers across the SEC. As of April 29, the conference has seen 60 scholarship players enter the portal from its 14 programs and another 43 players transfer in this year. Every team in the SEC has landed at least one transfer and all but one - Alabama - has seen at least one player leave its program via the portal. (That could potentially change for the Crimson Tide, who would be one over the scholarship limit if Joshua Primo and Jaden Shackelford each return for another season. Both have declared for the NBA Draft while also preserving their college eligibility.) However, it's worth mentioning that the high number of transfers has also been effected by the NCAA's decision to grant blanket eligibility relief to all players. That means seniors can return to school for another year. Included in the SEC's 60 transfers are 13 seniors who are pursuing that extra year of eligibility elsewhere. Several of the incoming transfers have also taken advantage of that rule to get a year in a major conference. About half of the players leaving SEC programs are transferring down to a smaller conference, with the other half either undecided or landing at another power conference. The SEC has also added more transfers from power conferences (25) than those from a smaller conference (18). That includes five players who transferred within the SEC: ~Tye Fagan: Georgia --> Ole Miss

~Ethan Henderson: Arkansas --> Texas A&M

~Xavier Pinson: Missouri --> LSU

~Justin Powell: Auburn --> Tennessee

~Desi Sills: Arkansas --> Auburn The two charts below are a complete breakdown of how many transfers each SEC team has lost and brought in this year. Under them is a player-by-player breakdown that includes each guy's statistics, accomplishments and other tidbits...

SEC Hoops Transfers - Departures Team Transfers (seniors) Power Conf. Other School Undecided Alabama 0 (0) 0 0 0 Arkansas 2 (0) 2 0 0 Auburn 4 (0) 1 3 0 Florida 4 (0) 2 2 0 Georgia 6 (0) 1 3 2 Kentucky 2 (0) 2 0 0 LSU 3 (1) 1 2 0 Miss. St. 4 (1) 1 1 2 Missouri 6 (2) 2 2 2 Ole Miss 5 (2) 0 3 2 S. Carolina 6 (0) 1 2 3 Tennessee 4 (1) 0 2 2 Texas A&M 8 (3) 0 5 3 Vanderbilt 6 (3) 2 4 0 TOTALS 60 (13) 15 29 16

SEC Hoops Transfers - Additions Team Transfers Power Conf. Other School Alabama 2 1 1 Arkansas 4 2 2 Auburn 4 2 2 Florida 4 2 2 Georgia 4 2 2 Kentucky 2 1 1 LSU 3 2 1 Mississippi St. 2 2 0 Missouri 3 1 2 Ole Miss 3 3 0 South Carolina 4 1 3 Tennessee 1 1 0 Texas A&M 4 3 1 Vanderbilt 3 2 1 TOTALS 43 25 18

Team-by-Team Breakdown

Alabama

DEPARTURES NONE ADDITIONS Nimari Burnett - Texas Tech (STORY)

STATS: 12 G/0 GS, 17.7 min., 5.3 pts. (28.0 FG%, 17.4 3PT%, 88.9 FT%), 1.8 reb., 0.9 ast., 1.4 stl.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 39 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 2020 McDonald’s All-American… 0 starts in 1 season at Texas Tech Noah Gurley - Furman (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/25 GS, 29.2 min., 15.4 pts. (48.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT%, 69.1 FT%), 5.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.1 blk.

NOTES: 2-time All-Southern, Southern All-Freshman Team… Also averaged 14.3 ppg in 2019-20… 83 starts in 3 seasons at Furman ————————

Arkansas

DEPARTURES Ethan Henderson - Texas A&M (STORY)

STATS: 18 G/0 GS, 6.1 min., 1.2 pts. (71.4 FG%, 25.0 FT%), 1.3 reb., 0.7 blk.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 29 PF in Class of 2018… 6 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas Desi Sills - Auburn (STORY)

STATS: 32 G/15 GS, 20.7 min., 7.5 pts. (43.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 67.6 FT%), 2.7 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.0 stl.

NOTES: 2020-21 Preseason All-SEC… 3-star recruit, No. 48 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.6 ppg in 2019-20… 47 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas ADDITIONS Kamani Johnson - Little Rock (STORY)

STATS (2019-20): 31 G/28 GS, 27.7 min., 11.0 pts. (51.3 FG%, 72.7 FT%), 6.7 reb., 2.2 ast.

NOTES: Midyear transfer… 2020 third-team All-Sun Belt… 43 starts in 2 seasons at Little Rock Chris Lykes - Miami (FL) (STORY)

STATS (2019-20): 26 G/24 GS, 30.1 min., 15.4 pts. (43.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT%, 81.4 FT%), 2.1 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.1 stl.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 78 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Played just 2 games in 2020-21 because of injury… Also averaged 16.2 ppg in 2018-19… 68 starts in 4 seasons at Miami (FL) Au’Diese Toney - Pitt (STORY)

STATS: 16 G/16 GS, 34.9 min., 14.4 pts. (46.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 5.9 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.3 stl.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2018… 69 starts in 3 seasons at Pitt Stanley Umude - South Dakota (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/25 GS, 32.3 min., 21.5 pts. (46.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT%, 79.9 FT%), 7.0 reb., 3.0 ast.

NOTES: 3-time All-Summit League… Also averaged 16.7 ppg in 2019-20 and 14.4 ppg in 2018-19… 75 starts in 4 seasons at South Dakota ————————

Auburn

DEPARTURES Javon Franklin - South Alabama

STATS: 23 G/0 GS, 5.4 min., 1.3 pts. (37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 50.0 FT%), 1.6 reb.

NOTES: Began career at Holmes C.C. … 3-star recruit in Class of 2017 (HS) and Class of 2019 (JUCO)… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Auburn Jamal Johnson - UAB (STORY)

STATS: 27 G/13 GS, 25.6 min., 9.4 pts. (36.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT%, 73.1 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.3 ast.

NOTES: Began career at Memphis… 4-star, No. 110 overall recruit in Class of 2017… 26 starts in 1 season at Memphis, 13 starts in 2 seasons at Auburn Tyrell Jones - South Alabama (STORY)

STATS: 7 G/3 GS, 11.3 min., 3.3 pts. (25.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 1.3 reb., 1.1 ast.

NOTES: Transferred midseason… 4-star, No. 99 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 3 starts in 2 seasons at Auburn Justin Powell - Tennessee (STORY)

STATS: 10 G/7 GS, 27.6 min., 11.7 min. (42.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 76.5 FT%), 6.1 reb., 4.7 ast.

NOTES: Missed most of freshman season because of a concussion… 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2020… 7 starts in 1 season at Auburn ADDITIONS Wendell Green Jr. - Eastern Kentucky (STORY)

STATS: 29 G/25 GS, 30.5 min., 15.8 pts. (39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT%, 76.9 FT%), 3.4 reb., 5.0 ast., 1.6 stl.

NOTES: 2021 first-team All-OVC… 3-star recruit, No. 35 PG in Class of 2020… 25 starts in 1 season at Eastern Kentucky Zep Jasper - College of Charleston (STORY)

STATS: 19 G/19 GS, 32.7 min., 15.6 pts. (43.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT%, 87.5 FT%), 3.7 reb., 2.6 ast.

NOTES: 2021 second-team All-CAA, 2021 CAA All-Defensive Team… 63 starts in 3 seasons at College of Charleston Walker Kessler - North Carolina (STORY)

STATS: 29 G/0 GS, 8.8 min., 4.4 pts. (57.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 53.7 FT%), 3.2 reb., 0.9 blk.

NOTES: 5-star, No. 24 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at North Carolina Desi Sills - Arkansas (STORY)

STATS: 32 G/15 GS, 20.7 min., 7.5 pts. (43.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 67.6 FT%), 2.7 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.0 stl.

NOTES: 2020-21 Preseason All-SEC… 3-star recruit, No. 48 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.6 ppg in 2019-20… 47 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas ————————

Florida

DEPARTURES Ques Glover - Samford (STORY)

STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 8.4 min., 2.5 pts. (39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 90.9 FT%), 0.8 reb., 0.7 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Florida Noah Locke - Louisville (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 29.0 min., 10.6 pts. (42.5 FG%, 40.4 3PT%, 77.8 FT%), 2.4 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 64 overall recruit in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.6 ppg in 2019-20… 79 starts in 3 seasons at Florida Osayi Osifo - Jacksonville (STORY)

STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 10.0 min., 1.9 pts. (55.6 FG%, 47.1 FT%), 2.6 reb.

NOTES: Began career at Eastern Florida State C.C. … 0 starts in 1 season at Florida Omar Payne - Illinois (STORY)

STATS: 24 G/8 GS, 15.7 min., 3.8 pts. (75.0 FG%, 57.1 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.2 blk.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 56 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 15 starts in 2 seasons at Florida ADDITIONS CJ Felder - Boston College (STORY)

STATS: 19 G/17 GS, 27.8 min., 9.7 pts. (45.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT%, 62.2 FT%), 5.9 reb., 0.9 ast., 1.0 stl., 2.2 blk.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 50 SF in Class of 2019… 35 starts in 2 seasons at Boston College Phlandrous Fleming - Charleston Southern (STORY)

STATS: 18 G/18 GS, 34.2 min., 20.1 pts. (39.5 FG%, 32.0 3PT%, 77.9 FT%), 7.4 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.8 stl., 0.9 blk.

NOTES: 2-time All-Big South, 2-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year… Also averaged 17.7 ppg in 2019-20, 12.5 ppg in 2018-19 and 10.6 ppg in 2017-18… 86 starts in 4 seasons at Charleston Southern Myreon Jones - Penn State (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 30.3 min., 15.3 pts. (39.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT%, 77.3 FT%), 2.7 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.3 stl.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 38 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 13.3 ppg in 2019-20… 48 starts in 3 seasons at Penn State Brandon McKissic - UMKC (STORY)

STATS: 18 G/17 GS, 34.0 min., 17.2 pts. (50.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 3.7 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.5 stl.

NOTES: 2021 second-team All-Summit League, 2021 Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, 2-time WAC All-Defensive Team… 3-star recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 11.0 ppg in 2019-20 and 10.5 ppg in 2018-19… 86 starts in 4 seasons at UMKC ————————

Georgia

DEPARTURES Christian Brown - Tennessee State

STATS: 17 G/1 GS, 11.4 min., 4.4 pts. (43.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 2.5 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 65 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at Georgia Toumani Camara - Dayton (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/25 GS, 28.4 min., 12.8 pts. (48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT%, 62.1 FT%), 7.7 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.2 stl., 1.1 blk.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 126 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 48 starts in 2 seasons at Georgia Tye Fagan - Ole Miss (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/25 GS, 22.2 min., 9.2 pts. (58.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT%, 55.6 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.1 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2018… 28 starts in 3 seasons at Georgia Mikal Starks - undecided

STATS: 18 G/0 GS, 5.6 min., 0.2 pts. (20.0 FG%), 0.7 reb., 0.7 ast.

NOTES: Began career at Eastern Florida State C.C. … 3-star recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at Georgia Jaykwon Walton - Shelton State J.C.

STATS (2019-20): 7 G/0 GS, 5.4 min., 2.1 pts. (45.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT%, 100.0 FT%), 0.4 reb., 0.3 ast.

NOTES: Transferred midseason… 4-star, No. 87 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Georgia Sahvir Wheeler - undecided/exploring NBA Draft (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/26 GS, 34.8 min., 14.0 pts. (39.9 FG%, 22.5 3PT%, 73.8 FT%), 3.8 reb., 7.4 ast., 1.7 stl.

NOTES: 2021 second-team All-SEC… 4-star, No. 91 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 43 starts in 2 seasons at Georgia ADDITIONS Jabri Abdur-Rahim - Virginia (STORY)

STATS: 8 G/0 GS, 4.6 min., 0.9 pts. (20.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT%, 100.0 FT%), 0.3 reb., 0.3 ast.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 45 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at Virginia Noah Baumann - USC (STORY)

STATS: 31 G/1 GS, 11.0 min., 3.6 pts. (42.3 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 45.5 FT%), 0.9 reb.

NOTES: Began career at San Jose State… Sat out 2019-20 because of transfer rules… Averaged 10.8 ppg in 2018-19 at SJSU… 44 starts in 2 seasons at SJSU, 1 start in 1 season at USC Braelen Bridges - Illinois-Chicago (STORY)

STATS: 18 G/3 GS, 19.1 min., 9.9 pts. (65.2 FG%, 59.6 FT%), 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast.

NOTES: 37 starts in 2 seasons at UIC Jailyn Ingram - Florida Atlantic (STORY)

STATS: 22 G/15 GS, 24.0 min., 12.4 pts. (44.1 FG%, 45.2 3PT%, 74.2 FT%), 6.0 reb., 1.7 ast.

NOTES: Also averaged 12.0 ppg in 2019-20 and 18.9 ppg (in 10 games) in 2018-19… Missed most of 2018-19 season with torn ACL… 105 starts in 5 seasons at FAU ————————

Kentucky

DEPARTURES Devin Askew - Texas (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/20 GS, 29.0 min., 6.5 pts. (34.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 2.6 reb., 2.9 ast.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 33 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 20 starts in 1 season at Kentucky Cam’Ron Fletcher - Florida State (STORY)

STATS: 9 G/1 GS, 6.6 min., 1.7 pts. (53.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 0.0 FT%), 1.7 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 49 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 1 start in 1 season at Kentucky ADDITIONS Kellan Grady - Davidson (STORY)

STATS: 22 G/22 GS, 34.4 min., 17.1 pts. (47.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT%, 67.6 FT%), 4.6 reb., 2.4 ast.

NOTES: 4-time All-A-10, 2018 A-10 Rookie of the Year… 4-star, No. 65 overall recruit in Class of 2017… 2,002 career points… Also averaged 17.2 ppg in 2019-20, 17.3 ppg in 2018-19 and 18.0 ppg in 2017-18)… 113 starts in 4 seasons at Davidson Oscar Tshiebwe - West Virginia (STORY)

STATS (2019-20): 31 G/31 GS, 23.2 min., 11.2 pts. (55.2 FG%, 70.8 FT%), 9.3 reb., 1.0 blk.

NOTES: Midseason transfer… 2020 second-team All-Big 12, 2020 Big 12 All-Freshman Team… 5-star, No. 26 overall recruit in Class of 2019… Also averaged 8.5 ppg and 7.8 rpg (in 10 games) in 2020-21… 41 starts in 2 seasons at West Virginia ————————

LSU

DEPARTURES Jalen Cook - Tulane

STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 7.5 min., 3.1 pts. (45.7 FG%), 0.8 reb., 0.8 ast., 0.8 stl.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 123 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 2019 Mr. Louisiana Basketball… 0 starts in 1 season at LSU Aundre Hyatt - Rutgers (STORY)

STATS: 24 G/15 GS, 16.0 min., 4.2 pts. (44.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT%), 3.1 reb.

NOTES: 4-star recruit in Class of 2018… Redshirted in 2018-19… 17 starts in 2 seasons at LSU Charles Manning Jr.* - South Alabama (STORY)

STATS (2019-20): 19 G/3 GS, 22.5 min., 7.9 pts. (50.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT%, 68.0 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.1 blk.

NOTES: Transferred midseason… 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… 4 starts in 2 seasons at LSU ADDITIONS Tari Eason - Cincinnati (STORY)

STATS: 23 G/8 GS, 19.6 min., 7.3 pts. (46.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT%, 57.4 FT%), 5.9 reb., 1.3 ast., 1.2 stl., 1.3 blk.

NOTES: 2021 AAC All-Freshman Team… 4-star, No. 57 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 8 starts in 1 season at Cincinnati Seneca Knight - San Jose State

STATS (2019-20): 31 G/30 GS, 32.3 min., 17.1 pts. (40.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT%, 77.2 FT%), 5.7 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.0 stl.

NOTES: 2020 third-team All-MWC… Opted out after 4 games in 2020-21… 51 starts in 3 seasons at SJSU Xavier Pinson - Missouri (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/26 GS, 25.6 min., 13.6 pts. (38.6 FG%, 33.6 3PT%, 83.7 FT%), 2.7 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.1 stl.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 36 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 11.1 ppg in 2019-20… 49 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri ————————

Mississippi State

DEPARTURES Jalen Johnson* - undecided (STORY)

STATS: 24 G/11 GS, 16.4 min., 5.2 pts. (38.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT%, 71.0 FT%), 1.7 reb.

NOTES: Began career at St. Louis, transferred to Louisiana before ending up at Mississippi State… Sat out 2018-19 at Louisiana because of transfer rules… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Also averaged 15.5 ppg at Louisiana in 2019-20… 44 starts in 2 seasons at St. Louis, 33 starts in 1 season at Louisiana, 11 starts in 1 season at Mississippi State Keondre Montgomery - Alcorn State

STATS: 7 G/0 GS, 2.9 min., 1.3 pts. (28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT%), 0.3 reb., 0.4 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 42 SF in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at Mississippi State Quinten Post - undecided

STATS: 31 G/0 GS, 8.7 min., 2.8 pts. (41.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 57.1 FT%), 2.1 reb.

NOTES: 0 starts in 2 seasons at Mississippi State Deivon Smith - Georgia Tech

STATS: 33 G/8 GS, 22.5 min., 5.2 pts. (33.9 FG%, 27.9 3PT%, 61.5 FT%), 3.6 reb., 2.9 ast.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 53 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 8 starts in 1 season at Mississippi State ADDITIONS Garrison Brooks - North Carolina (STORY)

STATS: 28 G/25 GS, 28.0 min., 10.2 pts. (46.9 FG%, 60.6 FT%), 6.9 reb., 1.4 ast.

NOTES: 2020 second-team All-ACC, 2020 ACC Most Improved Player, 2020-21 Preseason ACC Player of the Year… 4-star, No. 123 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 16.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg in 2019-20… 108 starts in 4 seasons at North Carolina D.J. Jeffries - Memphis

STATS: 28 G/11 GS, 25.6 min., 9.9 pts. (44.3 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 56.2 FT%), 5.1 reb., 1.9 ast.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 51 overall recruit in Class of 2019… Also averaged 10.8 ppg in 2019-20… 24 starts in 2 seasons at Memphis ————————

Missouri

DEPARTURES Parker Braun - Santa Clara (STORY)

STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 9.3 min., 2.8 pts. (60.6 FG%, 61.1 FT%), 1.5 reb.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2018… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Missouri Drew Buggs* - undecided

STATS: 26 G/0 GS, 13.7 min., 1.8 pts. (31.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT%, 52.2 FT%), 1.2 reb., 1.9 ast.

NOTES: Began career at Hawaii… 87 starts in 3 seasons at Hawaii, 0 starts in 1 season at Missouri Ed Chang - undecided

STATS (2018-19): 13 G/0 GS, 4.1 min., 1.6 pts. (35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 0.7 reb.

NOTES: Began career at San Diego State, played at Salt Lake C.C. before ending up at Missouri… Never played at Missouri… 3-star recruit in Class of 2018 (HS), 2-star recruit in Class of 2020 (JUCO)… 0 starts in 1 season at San Diego State Xavier Pinson - LSU (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/26 GS, 25.6 min., 13.6 pts. (38.6 FG%, 33.6 3PT%, 83.7 FT%), 2.7 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.1 stl.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 36 PG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 11.1 ppg in 2019-20… 49 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri Mark Smith* - Kansas State (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/24 GS, 29.6 min., 9.7 pts. (37.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT%, 76.5 FT%), 3.2 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.0 stl.

NOTES: Began career at Illinois… 4-star, No. 55 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 10.0 ppg in 2019-20 and 11.4 ppg in 2018-19… 18 starts in 1 season at Illinois, 60 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri Torrence Watson - Elon (STORY)

STATS: 22 G/0 GS, 7.2 min., 1.8 pts. (32.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 0.6 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 111 overall recruit in Class of 2018… 6 starts in 3 seasons at Missouri ADDITIONS Jarron Coleman - Ball State (STORY)

STATS: 13 G/10 GS, 27.0 min., 13.8 pts. (47.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 78.1 FT%), 5.2 reb., 3.2 ast.

NOTES: 2020 MAC Freshman of the Year, 2020 MAC All-Freshman Team… Missed 10 games with injury in 2020-21… 35 starts in 2 seasons at Ball State Amari Davis - Green Bay (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 35.3 min., 17.2 pts. (42.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT%, 80.4 FT%), 3.7 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.4 stl.

NOTES: 2-time All-Horizon League, 2020 Horizon League Freshman of the Year, 2020 Horizon League All-Freshman Team… 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… Also averaged 15.9 ppg in 2019-20… 51 starts in 2 seasons at Green Bay DaJuan Gordon - Kansas State (STORY)

STATS: 25 G/22 GS, 28.6 min., 9.1 pts. (37.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT%, 76.2 FT%), 5.5 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.2 stl.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 71 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 33 starts in 2 seasons at Kansas State ————————

Ole Miss

DEPARTURES KJ Buffen - UAB

STATS: 26 G/21 GS, 22.8 min., 8.4 pts. (49.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 4.5 reb., 1.5 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 42 PF in Class of 2018… Also averaged 10.1 ppg in 2019-20… 55 starts in 3 seasons at Ole Miss Antavion Collum - Cal State-Bakersfield

STATS: 8 G/0 GS, 3.9 min., 1.1 pts. (50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 0.0 FT%), 1.0 reb.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 39 SF in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Ole Miss Shon Robinson - undecided

STATS: 6 G/0 GS, 3.2 min., 1.3 pts. (30.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%, 40.0 FT%), 0.8 reb.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… Redshirted in 2019-20… 0 starts in 1 season at Ole Miss Khadim Sy* - undecided

STATS: 14 G/2 GS, 11.1 min., 3.1 pts. (40.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT%, 100.0 FT%), 1.9 reb.

NOTES: Began career at Virginia Tech, played at Dayton State C.C. before ending up at Ole Miss… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016 (HS), 4-star recruit in Class of 2019 (JUCO)… Also averaged 9.0 ppg and 5.5 rpg in 2019-20… 28 starts in 1 season at Virginia Tech, 31 starts in 2 seasons at Ole Miss Dimencio Vaughn* - Rider

STATS: 16 G/0 GS, 6.8 min., 1.7 pts. (35.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT%, 38.5 FT%), 1.5 reb.

NOTES: Began career at Rider, where he spent 4 years… 2020 All-MAAC… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Also averaged 14.8 ppg in 2019-20, 10.6 ppg in 2018-19 and 16.1 ppg in 2017-18, all at Rider… 68 starts in 4 seasons at Rider, 0 starts in 1 season at Ole Miss ADDITIONS Jaemyn Brakefield - Duke (STORY)

STATS: 22 G/2 GS, 12.5 min., 3.5 pts. (40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT%, 41.7 FT%), 2.5 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 44 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 2 starts in 1 season at Duke Nysier Brooks - Miami (FL) (STORY)

STATS: 27 G/25 GS, 27.4 min., 7.4 pts. (51.7 FG%, 64.1 FT%), 5.8 reb., 1.0 blk.

NOTES: Began career at Cincinnati… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Redshirted in 2019-20 because of transfer rules… 37 starts in 3 seasons at Cincinnati, 25 starts in 1 season at Miami (FL) Tye Fagan - Georgia (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/25 GS, 22.2 min., 9.2 pts. (58.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT%, 55.6 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.1 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2018… 28 starts in 3 seasons at Georgia ————————

South Carolina

DEPARTURES Trey Anderson - undecided (STORY)

STATS: 13 G/1 GS, 7.2 min., 2.5 pts. (60.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 50.0 FT%), 1.2 reb.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at South Carolina Trae Hannibal - Murray State (STORY)

STATS: 20 G/0 GS, 16.6 min., 6.0 pts. (43.8 FG%, 85.0 FT%), 3.2 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.0 stl.

NOTES: 3-star, No. 148 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at South Carolina Patrick Iriel - undecided (STORY)

STATS: N/A

NOTES: Left the team before the 2020-21 season… 3-star recruit in Class of 2020 Jalyn McCreary - undecided (STORY)

STATS: 17 G/1 GS, 13.2 min., 5.1 pts. (48.7 FG%, 59.1 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.1 blk.

NOTES: 3-star, No. 135 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at South Carolina Justin Minaya - Providence (STORY)

STATS: 20 G/19 GS, 30.2 min., 7.0 pts. (38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT%, 61.5 FT%), 6.3 reb., 1.8 ast.

NOTES: Received medical redshirt after missing most of 2018-19 season… 3-star recruit in Class of 2017… 75 starts in 4 seasons at South Carolina TJ Moss - McNeese State (STORY)

STATS: 18 G/5 GS, 18.4 min., 4.3 pts. (33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT%, 78.6 FT%), 1.2 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.0 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2018… 8 starts in 3 seasons at South Carolina ADDITIONS Chico Carter Jr. - Murray State (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/9 GS, 24.1 min., 12.7 pts. (50.8 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 81.3 FT%), 1.7 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.1 stl.

NOTES: 11 starts in 2 seasons at Murray State James Reese V - North Texas (STORY)

STATS: 28 G/28 GS, 31.3 min., 10.9 pts. (41.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT%, 77.4 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.5 stl.

NOTES: Began career at Buffalo, transferred to North Texas… Sat out 2018-19 because of transfer rules… 3 starts in 1 season at Buffalo, 59 starts in 2 seasons at North Texas Erik Stevenson - Washington (STORY)

STATS: 26 G/23 GS, 26.5 min., 9.3 pts. (35.7 FG%, 29.8 3PT%, 78.9 FT%), 3.6 reb., 2.1 ast., 1.1 stl.

NOTES: Began career at Wichita State… 3-star recruit, No. 50 SG in Class of 2018… Also averaged 11.1 ppg in 2019-20 at Wichita State… 32 starts in 2 seasons at Wichita State, 23 starts in 1 season at Washington A.J. Wilson - George Mason (STORY)

STATS: 21 G/20 GS, 22.9 min., 7.8 pts. (39.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT%, 50.0 FT%), 5.0 reb., 2.3 blk.

NOTES: 2020 A-10 Most Improved Player, 2021 A-10 All-Defensive Team… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Also averaged 12.2 ppg in 2019-20… 51 starts in 4 seasons at George Mason ————————

Tennessee

DEPARTURES EJ Anosike* - undecided

STATS: 22 G/0 GS, 8.5 min., 1.7 pts. (34.2 FG%, 60.0 FT%), 1.9 reb.

NOTES: Began career at Sacred Heart… 2-time All-NEC at Sacred Heart… Also averaged 15.7 ppg and 11.6 rpg in 2019-20 and 14.3 ppg in 2018-19, both at Sacred Heart… 63 starts in 3 seasons at Sacred Heart, 0 starts in 1 season at Tennessee Devonte Gaines - George Mason

STATS: 19 G/0 GS, 3.6 min., 0.7 pts. (22.2 FG%, 50.0 FT%), 0.7 reb.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 46 SF in Class of 2019… 1 start in 2 seasons at Tennessee Drew Pember - UNC-Ashville

STATS: 10 G/0 GS, 2.8 min., 0.2 pts. (11.1 FG%), 0.3 reb., 0.4 ast.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 40 PF in Class of 2019… 0 starts in 2 seasons at Tennessee Corey Walker - undecided

STATS: N/A

NOTES: Redshirted in lone season at Tennessee… 4-star, No. 68 overall recruit in Class of 2020 ADDITIONS Justin Powell - Auburn (STORY)

STATS: 10 G/7 GS, 27.6 min., 11.7 pts. (42.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 76.5 FT%), 6.1 reb., 4.7 ast.

NOTES: Missed most of freshman season because of a concussion… 3-star recruit, No. 48 SG in Class of 2020… 7 starts in 1 season at Auburn ————————

Texas A&M

DEPARTURES Jonathan Aku - Stephen F. Austin

STATS: 18 G/10 GS, 14.4 min., 1.8 pts. (36.0 FG%, 53.8 FT%), 3.2 reb.

NOTES: 4-star recruit in Class of 2019… 12 starts in 2 seasons at Texas A&M LaDamien Bradford - Louisiana Tech (STORY)

STATS: 14 G/2 GS, 6.9 min., 0.3 pts. (10.0 FG%, 40.0 FT%), 0.7 reb.

NOTES: 3-star recruit in Class of 2020… 2 starts in 1 season at Texas A&M Jay Jay Chandler* - South Alabama

STATS: 17 G/5 GS, 20.3 min., 8.2 pts. (33.8 FG%, 26.4 3PT%, 84.0 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.0 ast.

NOTES: 3-star, No. 142 overall recruit in Class of 2017… 34 starts in 4 seasons at Texas A&M Savion Flagg* - Sam Houston State (STORY)

STATS: 17 G/8 GS, 26.5 min., 8.8 pts. (40.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT%, 71.9 FT%), 4.5 reb., 2.3 ast.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 37 overall recruit in Class of 2017… Also averaged 10.4 ppg in 2019-20 and 13.9 ppg in 2018-19… 74 starts in 4 seasons at Texas A&M Kevin Marfo* - Quinnipiac

STATS: 17 G/8 GS, 12.8 min., 2.6 pts. (46.4 FG%, 70.4 FT%), 3.7 reb.

NOTES: Began career at George Washington, transferred to Quinnipiac before coming to Texas A&M… 2020 second-team All-MAAC… 3-star recruit in Class of 2016… Redshirted in 2017-18 because of transfer rules… Led NCAA in rebounding at 13.3 rpg in 2019-20 at Quinnipiac… Also averaged 10.2 ppg in 2019-20… 0 starts in 1 season at George Washington, 40 starts in 2 seasons at Quinnipiac, 8 starts in 1 season at Texas A&M Cashius McNeilly - undecided

STATS: N/A

NOTES: 4-star recruit in Class of 2019… Redshirted because of foot injury in 2019-20, opted out in 2020-21 Emanuel Miller - undecided

STATS: 17 G/13 GS, 31.6 min., 16.2 pts. (57.1 FG%, 81.7 FT%), 8.2 reb., 1.4 ast.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 110 overall recruit in Class of 2019… 38 starts in 2 seasons at Texas A&M Jaxson Robinson - undecided

STATS: 14 G/4 GS, 9.8 min., 2.1 pts. (35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT%), 1.1 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 61 overall recruit in Class of 2020… 4 starts in 1 season at Texas A&M ADDITIONS Javonte Brown-Ferguson - UConn

STATS: 2 G/0 GS, 2.0 min., 2.0 pts. (100.0 FG%), 1.0 reb.

NOTES: Midyear transfer… 4-star recruit in Class of 2020… 0 starts in 1 season at UConn Henry Coleman III - Duke

STATS: 19 G/0 GS, 5.0 min., 1.0 pts. (50.0 FG%), 1.4 reb.

NOTES: 4-star, No. 62 overall recruit in Class of 2020... 0 starts in 1 season at Duke Ethan Henderson - Arkansas

STATS: 18 G/0 GS, 6.1 min., 1.2 pts. (71.4 FG%, 25.0 FT%), 1.3 reb., 0.7 blk.

NOTES: 3-star recruit, No. 29 PF in Class of 2018… 6 starts in 3 seasons at Arkansas Marcus Williams - Wyoming

STATS: 25 G/24 GS, 31.1 min., 14.8 pts. (45.2 FG%, 33.0 3PT%, 70.5 FT%), 2.5 reb., 4.3 ast., 1.4 stl.

NOTES: 2021 MWC Freshman of the Year, 2021 third-team All-MWC… 3-star recruit in Class of 2020… 24 starts in 1 season at Wyoming ————————

Vanderbilt