HawgBeat - Arkansas forward Baybe Iyiola enters the transfer portal

 Arkansas forward Baybe Iyiola enters the transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 14:20:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Former Stetson big man Baybe Iyiola. (Stetson Basketball)
Arkansas junior Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola has decided to transfer from the program after seeing the floor just once for the Hogs.

His departure is the third by a non-senior since the end of the Razorbacks' tournament run. Iyiola joins Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson, who have since landed with SEC foes Auburn and Texas A&M, respectively.

The 6-foot-9 big man transferred to Arkansas from Stetson, where he averaged 10.4 points over two seasons for former Arkansas assistant Corey Williams. He had to sit out his first year due to transfer rules and then tore his ACL prior to the 2020-21 season.

Thanks to some prodding from his teammates, Iyiola did get on the floor for one minute in a blowout win at South Carolina on March 2. He posted one rebound. His former head coach, Williams, has since left Arkansas to become an assistant at Texas Tech.

Coupled with Tuesday's news of JUCO signee Akol Mawein being released from his NLI, the Razorbacks now have three open scholarships for the upcoming season.

Check out the current scholarship situation here.

