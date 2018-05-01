Arkansas joined the race to land a highly touted defensive end Tuesday when it offered Jacoble Cowan.

The Class of 2020 four-star prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day posted about the offer from the Razorbacks on Twitter. He is the second Class of 2020 player from that school to be offered by Arkansas, joining four-star wide receiver Porter Rooks.

That is an area the Razorbacks are trying to tap into with the help of defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who played high school ball in South Carolina before playing and coaching at Western Carolina.

Arkansas hosted offensive tackle Triston Miller from Charlotte, N.C., on an official visit last month and has offered two quarterbacks from the state for the Class of 2019.

Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the 27-plus programs who are also after Cowan's services. A 6-foot-5, 252-pound prospect, he has a Rivals rank of 5.9.