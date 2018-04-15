Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-15 11:30:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs still lead for 4-star DE following visit

Danny West • HawgSports.com
@DannyWest1
Recruiting Analyst

No. 3: Stone rolls with Razorbacks

Sunday Post-Visit Updates

Hogs post double shutouts in series win over Gamecocks

VIDEO: Dave Van Horn & Players Postgame

Gragg to grad-transfer from Arkansas

PRIMER: Arkansas hosting four key targets


Vwgerlojz0zyukkxqgwv

Arkansas remains the team to beat for defensive end Collin Clay after his official visit in Fayetteville over the weekend.

Clay, 6-5, 255 of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City, has had the Hogs on top since February 24 and says that's still the case after meeting with head coach Chad Morris Sunday morning.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}