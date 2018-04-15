Arkansas remains the team to beat for defensive end Collin Clay after his official visit in Fayetteville over the weekend.
Clay, 6-5, 255 of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City, has had the Hogs on top since February 24 and says that's still the case after meeting with head coach Chad Morris Sunday morning.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news