FAYETTEVILLE — Most of Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class is signed, sealed and delivered, but there is still work to be done.

Although the Razorbacks officially announced the addition of 23 players Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, head coach Sam Pittman said he and his staff are working to put the finishing touches on the group.

The second-year coach said they have one initial counter spot open, with Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford taking up another, and they could count another three forward to the 2022 class.

That means Arkansas bring in another four players and, spoken like a longtime offensive line coach, Pittman said he’s got his sights set on improving in the trenches.

“We still have some scholarships available and I think we still need at least one more D-lineman, preferably maybe a pass-rushing defensive end, and at least one more offensive lineman,” Pittman said. “If I had my druthers I’d like to go 2 and 2 on both sides.”

By landing Cameron Ball and Jalen Williams on Wednesday, the Razorbacks signed a trio of defensive tackles, as they joined Solomon Wright. There were no defensive ends among the group of 23 signees.

On the other side of the ball, Arkansas brought in Cole Carson, Devon Manuel and Terry Well. With the exception of Williams, who is a junior college transfer, the group of linemen is made up of high school prospects - who typically take time to adjust to the college game.

That’s why Pittman believes any more additions will likely come from the transfer portal.

“I want to find the four best players in the world that can come in here and help us,” Pittman said. “Obviously if that's a high school player...we're still going to recruit high school kids, but my mind is telling me that I want four guys that have played the game that can help us immediately."

It’s unclear who the Razorbacks might target, but one possibility on the offensive line is Netori Johnson. The former top-100 recruit signed with Georgia to play for Pittman and was also coached by current Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith in high school.

Pittman also left the door open to signing other players at positions of need if someone pops up in the portal.

Last season, the Razorbacks went pretty heavy with transfers. In addition to bringing in Crawford as a sit-out transfer, they also added graduate transfers in quarterback Feleipe Franks, defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, linebacker Levi Draper, defensive back Jerry Jacobs and kicker A.J. Reed. Punter George Caratan from Michigan joined the program, as well.

With a majority of high school prospects signing during the early period, it will likely be slim pickings come the traditional February date, but Pittman is just as optimistic as he was last year, when he had to scramble to quickly put a class together after being hired.

“I still don't believe recruiting is over,” Pittman said. “In other words, I believe there's still really good players out there, because a year ago today…I don't know how many we had signed maybe six and my mind was believing that we were going to go sign the greatest class ever.”