How to listen, pitching matchup, stat comparison: Arkansas vs. UCA (NLR)

~Tuesday's game will not be televised or streamed, as Dickey-Stephens Park lacks the infrastructure to broadcast games on SEC Network-Plus. The UA's equipment is all in Fayetteville and not able to be transported to central Arkansas, similar to the men's and women's basketball games at Simmons Bank Arena.

~This will be Arkansas' first game in North Little Rock since 2019, as the last two seasons were impacted by the pandemic. The Razorbacks played one game at Dickey-Stephens Park every year from 2010-19, going 9-1 in those games. The lone loss came in 2015 against Memphis, but it's worth noting that of the nine wins, four were by just one run and another three were by two or three runs.

~Arkansas has won 13 straight games against in-state opponents dating back to a 17-7 loss to Little Rock in 2019, which was its first such matchup after the UA loosened its restrictions against playing those games. The Razorbacks have also won 17 straight midweek games.

~In the two teams' first meeting back on April 5, Arkansas cruised to a 21-9 win over UCA in a game highlighted by catcher Dylan Leach hitting for the cycle while also homering from both sides of the plate.

~Redshirt sophomore Will McEntire will make a midweek start for the third straight week for Arkansas. Hailing from Bryant, he is the first Arkansas native to start the game in North Little Rock since Rogers' Kacey Murphy nearly threw a no-hitter against Memphis in 2017.