How to watch Arkansas-Creighton, projected lineups, more
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will face their first ranked opponent of the season when they play No. 10 Creighton in the semifinal round of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Arkansas defeated Louisville 80-54 Monday to advance to face the Bluejays on Tuesday evening.
Creighton, who defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 76-65 Monday, will present the toughest test so far for the young Razorback squad.
“Yeah, I think that both teams will come out of tomorrow and have film and stuff to continue to get better,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “They're a great team. They're really well coached. They have some older guys. We play a fairly young roster, so it will be a challenge going up against fifth-year seniors."
With five ranked teams at the Maui Invitational, Musselman and his team knew they wouldn't have an easy road to victory in any contest.
“But I think that our team has continued to grow and we knew coming into this tournament that we were going to have some really challenging games," Musselman said. "Obviously that's going to be a real challenge to play Creighton.”
Once again, Arkansas was without freshman Nick Smith Jr. against Louisville, but others showed out in his absence. Fellow freshman Anthony Black stole the show with a game-high (and career-high) 26 points with six assists. He was 9-11 overall and 3-5 from three. Black had only scored 18 total points in his first three games.
Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with Creighton:
Notes
~ This will be the third meeting between Arkansas and Creighton. The series is even at 1-1. Creighton won the first meeting, 29-28, in the 1932-33 season. The second meeting went to the Razorbacks, 73-61, in the 1962-63 season in a game played in Oklahoma City.
~ With No. 9 Arkansas facing No. 10 Creighton in the Maui Invitational semifinal, it marks the 24th time in Razorback history an AP top-10 Arkansas team has faced an AP top-10 opponent. Arkansas is 9-14 in such games, including a 6-11 mark on neutral courts. The last time it happened, No. 10 Arkansas fell to No. 3 Baylor, 81-72, in the 2021 NCAA Elite 8.
~ Overall, in top 25 matchups, a ranked Arkansas team is 46-49 when facing a ranked opponent, including a 25-29 record on neutral courts. The last time a ranked Arkansas team faced a ranked opponent was in last year’s NCAA Sweet 16 when No. 17 Arkansas took down No. 1 Gonzaga, 74-68.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) vs No. 10 Creighton Blue Jays (5-0, 0-0 Big East)
What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational semifinal.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center)
Video: ESPN (Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas)
Online Video Stream: ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Sirius/XM: TBA || SXM App: Channel TBA
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 29.8 min, 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 51.7 fg%, 38.5 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6' 4", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 33.3 min, 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 37.5 fg%, 15.4 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 34.5 min, 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.5 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 54.9 fg%, 37.5 3fg%
#13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 20.8 min, 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 57.1 fg%, 36.4 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 19.5 min, 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.8 blocks, 60.0 fg%
Creighton
#2 - G Ryan Nembhard - So., 6'0", 170 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 26.2 min, 8.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 turnovers, 0.4 steals 44.1 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#24 - G Trey Alexander - So., 6' 4”, 190 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 27.8 min, 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 1.2 blocks, 56.1 fg%, 47.1 3fg%
#55 - G Baylor Scheierman - Sr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 27.0 min, 10.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 41.7 fg%, 41.9 3fg%
#24 - F Arthur Kaluma - So., 6'7", 225 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 25.6 min, 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 44.1 fg%, 34.8 3fg%
#11 - C Ryan Kalkbrenner- Jr., 7’1", 260 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 26.4 min, 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 78.6 fg%, 50.0 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -1.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 55.3% chance to win
