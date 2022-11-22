The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will face their first ranked opponent of the season when they play No. 10 Creighton in the semifinal round of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Arkansas defeated Louisville 80-54 Monday to advance to face the Bluejays on Tuesday evening.

Creighton, who defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 76-65 Monday, will present the toughest test so far for the young Razorback squad.

“Yeah, I think that both teams will come out of tomorrow and have film and stuff to continue to get better,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “They're a great team. They're really well coached. They have some older guys. We play a fairly young roster, so it will be a challenge going up against fifth-year seniors."

With five ranked teams at the Maui Invitational, Musselman and his team knew they wouldn't have an easy road to victory in any contest.

“But I think that our team has continued to grow and we knew coming into this tournament that we were going to have some really challenging games," Musselman said. "Obviously that's going to be a real challenge to play Creighton.”

Once again, Arkansas was without freshman Nick Smith Jr. against Louisville, but others showed out in his absence. Fellow freshman Anthony Black stole the show with a game-high (and career-high) 26 points with six assists. He was 9-11 overall and 3-5 from three. Black had only scored 18 total points in his first three games.

Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with Creighton: