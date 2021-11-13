How to Watch: Arkansas hoops vs. Gardner-Webb, football at LSU
Arkansas fans will be treated to a doubleheader of sorts Saturday, as the Razorbacks are in action on both the hardwood and gridiron. Here's everything you need to know about each game...
Arkansas hoops vs. Gardner-Webb
The Basics
Location: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Tip off: 2 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
Sirius/XM: Streaming online on channel 962
Projections
Vegas spread: Arkansas, -20.5
O/U: 142.5
ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 92.6% chance to win, favored by 16.8
Know the Foe
~Gardner-Webb opened its season with a tight 64-58 loss at UNLV on Wednesday.
~In that game, D'Maurian Williams - a 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore guard, had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
~The Runnin' Bulldogs were picked to finish third in the South Division of the Big South.
Arkansas football at LSU
The Basics
Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen
TV: SEC Network (link to watch online)
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
Sirius/XM: Channel 137/190 / Internet channel 961
Projections
Vegas spread: Arkansas, -3
O/U: 59
ESPN FPI: LSU has 59.5% chance to win
Know the Foe
~LSU is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in SEC play, while Arkansas is 6-3, 2-3.
~The Tigers plan to use two quarterbacks Saturday.
~Here is how the two teams' starting lineups compare using recruiting ratings and Pro Football Focus grades.
~Death Valley is where Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start two years ago. He and LSU are in much different places now.