{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 10:22:03 -0600') }} football Edit

How to Watch: Arkansas hoops vs. Gardner-Webb, football at LSU

Arkansas' men's basketball and football teams are both in action Saturday.
Arkansas' men's basketball and football teams are both in action Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas fans will be treated to a doubleheader of sorts Saturday, as the Razorbacks are in action on both the hardwood and gridiron. Here's everything you need to know about each game...

Arkansas hoops vs. Gardner-Webb

The Basics

Location: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Tip off: 2 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
Sirius/XM: Streaming online on channel 962

Projections

Vegas spread: Arkansas, -20.5
O/U: 142.5
ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 92.6% chance to win, favored by 16.8

Know the Foe

~Gardner-Webb opened its season with a tight 64-58 loss at UNLV on Wednesday.
~In that game, D'Maurian Williams - a 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore guard, had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
~The Runnin' Bulldogs were picked to finish third in the South Division of the Big South.

Arkansas football at LSU

The Basics

Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: SEC Network (link to watch online)
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
Sirius/XM: Channel 137/190 / Internet channel 961

Projections

Vegas spread: Arkansas, -3
O/U: 59
ESPN FPI: LSU has 59.5% chance to win

Know the Foe

~LSU is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in SEC play, while Arkansas is 6-3, 2-3.
~The Tigers plan to use two quarterbacks Saturday.
~Here is how the two teams' starting lineups compare using recruiting ratings and Pro Football Focus grades.
~Death Valley is where Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start two years ago. He and LSU are in much different places now.

