How to Watch: Arkansas hoops vs. Gardner-Webb, football at LSU

Arkansas fans will be treated to a doubleheader of sorts Saturday, as the Razorbacks are in action on both the hardwood and gridiron. Here's everything you need to know about each game...

Arkansas hoops vs. Gardner-Webb

The Basics Location: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Tip off: 2 p.m. CT How to Watch/Listen Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)

Sirius/XM: Streaming online on channel 962 Projections Vegas spread: Arkansas, -20.5

O/U: 142.5

ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 92.6% chance to win, favored by 16.8 Know the Foe ~Gardner-Webb opened its season with a tight 64-58 loss at UNLV on Wednesday.

~In that game, D'Maurian Williams - a 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore guard, had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

~The Runnin' Bulldogs were picked to finish third in the South Division of the Big South.

Arkansas football at LSU

The Basics Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT How to Watch/Listen TV: SEC Network (link to watch online)

Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)

Sirius/XM: Channel 137/190 / Internet channel 961

Projections Vegas spread: Arkansas, -3

O/U: 59

ESPN FPI: LSU has 59.5% chance to win Know the Foe ~LSU is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in SEC play, while Arkansas is 6-3, 2-3.

~The Tigers plan to use two quarterbacks Saturday.

~Here is how the two teams' starting lineups compare using recruiting ratings and Pro Football Focus grades.

~Death Valley is where Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start two years ago. He and LSU are in much different places now.

HawgBeat Hour Podcast