How to Watch: Arkansas hoops vs. Northern Iowa

Arkansas is back on the hardwood tonight, hosting Northern Iowa for a non-conference matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

The Basics

Location: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Tip off: 7 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)

Sirius/XM: 135/190/online channel 961

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -13.5

-- O/U: 140.5

-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 91.8% chance to win, favored by 15.1

-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 83% chance to win, favored by 9.5 (proj. score: 76-66)

-- Sagarin: Arkansas has 89% chance to win, O/U 131.8

Know the Foe

~Click here to read why Eric Musselman believes Northern Iowa is better than its 1-2 record might indicate.

~The Panthers are led by guard AJ Green, who was the MVC Player of the Year in 2020, missed most of last season with an injury and is now the Preseason MVC Player of the Year heading into this season.

~Big man Austin Phyfe (6-9, 250) is one of Northern Iowa's best passers. He leads the team in assists through three games and was second on the team last year.

~Point guard Bowen Born, the MVC Freshman of the Year last season, missed the first two games (both losses by UNI) because of injury, but returned to action in Sunday's win.